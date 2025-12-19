AmpleHarvest.org Wins Silver Anthem Award for Innovation in Hunger Relief
AmpleHarvest.org has received a Silver Anthem Award for its work reducing food waste and improving nutrition nationwide. With a staff of four, the nonprofit connects gardeners to food pantries across all 50 states using a zero-logistics model. Its award-winning video highlights how local garden surplus feeds families in over 5,800 communities.
Newfoundland, NJ, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AmpleHarvest.org, the national nonprofit that connects millions of gardeners with local food pantries, has been honored with a Silver Anthem Award, recognizing its groundbreaking work to end food waste and improve nutrition for families nationwide.
It’s submission (short video at AmpleHarvest.org/Closeup) shows one gardener, one food pantry and one hungry family, and invites you to imagine this at work in more than 5,800 communities nationwide.
The Anthem Awards—established by The Webby Awards—celebrate mission-driven organizations creating social impact at scale. AmpleHarvest.org was recognized for its innovative, zero-logistics model that enables gardeners to donate surplus fresh produce directly to nearby food pantries, helping families access healthier food while dramatically reducing food waste.
With a staff of only four, AmpleHarvest.org now supports 8,300 food pantries across all 50 states, giving millions of gardeners a simple, local way to share their harvests and nourish their communities.
“This recognition is more than an award—it’s validation that a small, determined organization can help transform our national approach to hunger,” said Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director of AmpleHarvest.org. “Millions of gardeners grow more food than they can use. Millions of families struggle to access healthy food. When we connect them, everyone wins—families eat better, communities grow stronger, and good food is no longer wasted. That’s the power of AmpleHarvest.org, and this Silver Anthem Award shines a light on what’s possible when we work together.”
The award comes at a pivotal moment for the organization. AmpleHarvest.org recently expanded its national efforts, including outreach to America’s 300,000 faith leaders who host many food pantries, and support for food pantries in Indian Country. The organization also launched the first monthly, USDA-zone–based guidance newsletter for food pantries, helping staff and volunteers prepare for upcoming produce.
AmpleHarvest.org continues to demonstrate that a scalable, tech-enabled, community-driven approach can address hunger sustainably—without warehouses, trucks, or added costs. By restoring fresh food to the charitable food system, the organization ensures that families across America have access to the nutrition they need.
About AmpleHarvest.org
Founded in 2009, AmpleHarvest.org is a nationwide nonprofit that empowers millions of gardeners to donate their garden surplus to local food pantries. By leveraging technology rather than logistics, the organization fights hunger and food waste simultaneously. AmpleHarvest.org works with more than 8,300 food pantries across all 50 states, connecting growers and families in need within the same community. Learn more at AmpleHarvest.org.
Contact
AmpleHarvest.orgContact
Gary Oppenheimer
267-536-9880
AmpleHarvest.org/presskit
Follow AmpleHarvest.org at Twitter.com/AmpleHarvest, Facebook.com/AmpleHarvest.org
