Congressional Recommerce Caucus Hosts First Annual “Ugly Sweater” Reception to Spotlight Circular Economy’s Impact on Holiday Shopping
Inaugural “Ugly Sweater” reception on Capitol Hill brought together the Congressional Recommerce Caucus to spotlight recommerce as a growing force in holiday shopping.
Washington, DC, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday, December 16, the Congressional Recommerce Caucus held its inaugural “Ugly Sweater” Reception on Capito Hill, uniting lawmakers and staff in a spirited event aimed at highlighting the growing influence of recommerce — also known as the circular economy — on the holiday shopping season.
The event was made possible by the Coalition to Protect America’s Small Sellers (PASS Coalition), whose members include Etsy, Poshmark, OfferUp, Mercari, Whatnot, and eBay. The PASS Coalition continues to be the leading voice for informing Congress about the significance of recommerce in today’s retail landscape.
Even during one of the most divisive Congressional sessions in our nation's history, it was refreshing to see Democrats and Republicans, along with their staff, unite through the shared fun of wearing Ugly Sweaters. Representatives Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) and Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) – co-chairs of the Recommerce Caucus delivered remarks emphasizing the growing integration of recommerce into retail, including how over 93% of Americans purchased a second-hand item in the past year.
While apparel — including ugly sweaters — continues to be commonly associated with recommerce, the Representatives also highlighted that fashion accounts for only 25% of the resale market, with categories such as furniture, electronics, tools, and sporting goods comprising the majority of sales.
The event reinforced the importance of recommerce in promoting sustainability, supporting small businesses, and offering consumers affordable options during the holiday season and beyond. It also included an “Ugly Sweater” contest with Congresswoman Dove and Congresswoman Malliotakis awarding both an “Ugliest” and “Funniest” Sweater Trophy to two lucky attendees.
“The PASS Coalition was excited to come up with another creative, yet effective, way to highlight the role that recommerce is playing in the economy,” said Chris Lamond, Executive Director of the PASS Coalition. “When most Americans think about purchasing a used item—whether for themselves or as a gift—they think about the companies in the PASS Coalition.”
The PASS Coalition remains committed to advocating for the circular economy and ensuring that policymakers understand its value to the American marketplace.
