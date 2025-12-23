Krystal J.’s Newly Released "Short but Powerful Parables" is an Inspiring Collection of Thought-Provoking Parables Designed to Share God’s Truth in a Meaningful Way
“Short but Powerful Parables” from Christian Faith Publishing author Krystal J. is a compelling collection of spiritually enriching stories that convey profound biblical truths in a concise and impactful manner.
New York, NY, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Short but Powerful Parables”: a unique and insightful collection of parables that reflect God’s wisdom and offer guidance for everyday life. “Short but Powerful Parables” is the creation of published author, Krystal J., a dedicated wife and mother who earned an associate degree in accounting and a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Krystal J. shares, “God began working through me to become a writer after this book began as a prophecy. I willingly gave Him access to use me as His vessel.
This gave me the opportunity to share His message with many individuals, some of whom may or may not be close to me, and explain how it relates to our own lives. Also, I received the name from God because He explained, “My words have power; therefore, they don’t have to be prolonged to be understood.” It is noteworthy to mention that Jesus utilized parables as a teaching method throughout the Bible.
Furthermore, this book was guided by the truth which God permits. The truth is not meant to be used as a means of condemning people; rather, it is meant to assist us in our day-to-day experiences and lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Krystal J.’s new book offers readers a powerful yet accessible way to connect with biblical teachings and apply God’s wisdom to their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Short but Powerful Parables” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Short but Powerful Parables”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
