Rick Baarman’s Newly Released "Not God’s Fault! And Why" is a Clear and Compelling Exploration of God’s Character Amid Human Suffering
“Not God’s Fault! And Why: Understanding God’s Goodness in a Broken World” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rick Baarman offers a thoughtful, Scripture-based look at why suffering exists and how God’s goodness remains steadfast despite the world’s brokenness.
Holland, MI, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Not God’s Fault! And Why: Understanding God’s Goodness in a Broken World”: a biblically grounded and accessible examination of faith, suffering, and God’s enduring goodness. “Not God’s Fault! And Why: Understanding God’s Goodness in a Broken World” is the creation of published author, Rick Baarman, a dedicated father and grandfather who grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where faith and family shaped his life. He and his wife, Wanda, whom he met at Word of Life Bible College, now enjoy life on a hobby farm that serves children with disabilities through therapeutic horse rides. President of Holland Litho Printing Service and active in his church, Rick is dedicated to sharing the gospel, including through resources like his tract at answertolife.org. His book aims to help readers understand God’s goodness and find hope and truth in Scripture while addressing life’s challenging questions.
Rick Baarman shares, “This book boldly asserts that the world’s brokenness is not God’s fault. Though He reigns over all and remains sovereign, He created everything good and gave humanity free will, allowing for genuine love and relationships. Tragically, mankind’s choices led to sin, suffering, and a fractured world. All the hardships we face are not God’s design or desire, but rather the result of the broken state this world is in. The pain we experience is not caused by God but stems from living in a fallen, damaged world.
Yet, God did not abandon us. Through Jesus Christ, He provided redemption, offering eternal life through His sacrifice and resurrection. God walks with us in suffering, bringing comfort, hope, and restoration.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rick Baarman’s new book provides a thoughtful and reassuring guide for readers seeking to reconcile faith with life’s hardships, offering hope rooted in the goodness and redemptive work of God.
Consumers can purchase “Not God’s Fault! And Why: Understanding God’s Goodness in a Broken World” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Not God’s Fault! And Why: Understanding God’s Goodness in a Broken World”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
