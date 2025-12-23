Rebecca Mayou’s Newly Released "It Doesn’t Matter, Be Kind" is a Charming and Uplifting Children’s Book That Celebrates Differences and Encourages Compassion
“It Doesn’t Matter, Be Kind” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Mayou is a sweet, rhythm-filled reminder for young readers that everyone is unique and worthy of kindness. Through simple language and colorful imagery, the book highlights God’s love for all His children.
Milford, IA, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It Doesn’t Matter, Be Kind”: a delightful and encouraging picture book that helps children understand that no matter someone’s appearance, abilities, or background, kindness is always the right choice. “It Doesn’t Matter, Be Kind” is the creation of published author, Rebecca Mayou.
Mayou shares, “It Doesn’t Matter, Be Kind teaches children that being different is what makes us special, and choosing kindness is always the best choice! God made us all unique, and our differences should be celebrated!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Mayou’s new book offers families and educators a meaningful tool for teaching empathy, inclusiveness, and the truth that God loves each person equally. With gentle rhymes and a clear, heartfelt message, young readers are encouraged to appreciate diversity and treat others with love in every circumstance.
Consumers can purchase “It Doesn’t Matter, Be Kind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It Doesn’t Matter, Be Kind”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
