Eric Welborne’s Newly Released "Shorts and Teas" is a Creative and Heartfelt Collection of Short Fiction Exploring Life, Culture, and Redemption

“Shorts and Teas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eric Welborne is an inventive and engaging collection of short stories blending humor, heartache, and redemption. Drawing on his experiences abroad and his love of diverse cultures, Welborne introduces readers to quirky, memorable characters while inspiring reflection on life and faith.