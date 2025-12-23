Eric Welborne’s Newly Released "Shorts and Teas" is a Creative and Heartfelt Collection of Short Fiction Exploring Life, Culture, and Redemption
“Shorts and Teas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eric Welborne is an inventive and engaging collection of short stories blending humor, heartache, and redemption. Drawing on his experiences abroad and his love of diverse cultures, Welborne introduces readers to quirky, memorable characters while inspiring reflection on life and faith.
Charlotte, NC, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Shorts and Teas”: a unique collection of short fiction that combines humor, culture, and spiritual insight in an accessible format. “Shorts and Teas” is the creation of published author, Eric Welborne, who began writing during his college years in the early 1990s, developing a passion for fiction, especially after taking an American short fiction class at Winthrop. With a bachelor’s in anthropology and master’s degrees in intercultural studies and English, he combines a love of different cultures with a talent for creating vibrant, quirky characters. Through his work, he hopes to inspire and transform lives through the influence of Jesus.
Welborne shares, “I was in Senegal from 1995 to 1996. The idea for Shorts and Teas began there when a missionary family traditionally enjoyed tea in the backyard every day. Shorts are a pun on short stories and wearing shorts, while teas is a play on T-shirts and sipping tea. The genre is very new if not entirely original. How easy would it be for the reader to enjoy eight to twelve pages of a story each day! These shorts mostly contain characters that are unique and often filled with much heartache and redemption, often in incongruent ways.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eric Welborne’s new book invites readers to explore meaningful stories in bite-sized portions, offering entertainment, insight, and inspiration in every tale.
Consumers can purchase “Shorts and Teas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shorts and Teas”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
