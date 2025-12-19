Santa Jim’s New Book, "What about Santa’s Elves?" is a Charming Collection That Shares Fun Facts About All the Whacky and Silly Elves That Make Up Santa’s Workshop
Buchanan, MI, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Santa Jim, a loving husband of fifty years, as well as a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who holds a background in education, has completed his most recent book, “What about Santa’s Elves?”: a captivating series that explores the many interesting elves that work as Santa’s helpers, and all the fun and mischief they get up to while working at the North Pole.
“Come with me to the North Pole, and let me share with you the wacky circumstances and most insane stories of Santa's elves,” writes Santa Jim. “Let me explain why they called, ‘Missed Again, Missed Again’, and ‘Reedabaga, Reedabaga’. Then, after you get done laughing, you can read these short stories to your children. For this reason, I have included a few notes in the right column so you can join in on the fun. It gives you a few hints on how to be silly. After that, you are on your own.
“Of the three preceding books that I have written, this, by far, is the most fun. Read it and laugh with me at the actions of the elves. After that, write a letter to the elves, using their addresses, and tell them how you enjoyed their story. This makes for a perfect storybook for Santas to read to children!”
Published by Fulton Books, Santa Jim’s book is sure to delight readers of all ages as they discover the unique individuals hard at work to make Christmas cheer alongside Santa each year. With colorful artwork to help bring each elf to life, “What about Santa’s Elves?” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family’s Christmas reading traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “What about Santa’s Elves?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
