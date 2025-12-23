Kathy H. Cottier’s New Book, "The Milk Box," is a Powerful Account of the Author’s Experiences in Caring for Her Mother and the Discoveries She Made Following Her Passing
Royal Palm Beach, FL, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kathy H. Cottier has completed her most recent book, “The Milk Box”: a poignant and compelling memoir that follows the author as she recalls caring for her mother as she suffered from dementia, and her quest to recall the happy moments shared between the two that had become no more than a distant memory during her time as caregiver.
Kathy Cottier has been writing for most of her forty-four years in sales and marketing, including articles for industry trade journals as well as for domestic and international corporate newsletters. A personal account of her recovery after a diagnosis of breast cancer in 2012 appeared as an op-ed in the October 21, 2021, edition of the “Sun Sentinel" in Broward County, Florida. Today, Kathy and her husband, Chris, enjoy retired life in Florida with their two rescue cats, Teddy and Olive.
The author shares, “An adult daughter caring for her aging mother suffering from dementia…”
“The complexities of role reversal of parent and child to patient and caregiver…”
“Memories of a sometimes-difficult relationship they shared over the years, often impeding the daughter’s ability to be the daughter her mother needed…”
“The absence of feeling after the mother dies.”
“‘The Milk Box’ takes the reader through this maze of emotions and, after the mother dies, to the daughter’s struggle to understand the numbing denial of any happy moments they once shared. Family letters found in the mother’s attic, some dating back to the mid-1800s, begin a journey of discovery. Letters that talk about life in rural Missouri, world events of the early 20th century and the impact on their lives, and the loving family relationships that endured throughout.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathy H. Cottier’s book is a thought-provoking account that explores the toll that caring for one’s parents as an adult can take, and how this shift in a parent-child relationship can forever change one’s family dynamics. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Milk Box” is an honest account that will resonate with readers who have faced similar challenges in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “The Milk Box” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
