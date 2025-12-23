Jeremy Mason’s New Book "Ritual and Revelation" is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Motorcycle Club That Investigates a Series of Mysterious Killings in Gallup, New Mexico
West Columbia, SC, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jeremy Mason, a loving husband and father who lives in South Carolina with his family and has worked in the insurance industry, in special education, in medical collections, and in the legal field, has completed his most recent book, “Ritual and Revelation”: a riveting novel that centers around the Shadow Dragons, a group of motorcycle enthusiasts who also investigate crimes and the supernatural, as they try to discover who is behind a series of killings in a small New Mexico town.
Author Jeremy Mason is an avid gamer and reader, as well as a thirty-plus-years LARPer (live-action role-playing gamer). In addition, he has a fascination with forensic and investigative psychology, motorcycle clubs (both outlaw and mainstream), and the paranormal.
“Another job for the club. Another assignment for the MC’s Enforcer,” writes Mason.
“As Freud rolls into Gallup, New Mexico, he soon finds that what should have been a routine investigation for the Shadow Dragons seems to be something far deeper and far more sinister. Serial killer? Cult? Urban legend gone horribly wrong? The possibilities are endless, mysterious, and seemingly deadlier than the road-weary ex-cop has anticipated.
“As the killings continue and the true enemy becomes even more obfuscated, Freud and, soon, the members of his club wind up in a race against time, with the fate of the talented motorcycle club and even the population of Gallup itself tied to discovering and defusing an enigmatic plan with far-reaching and apocalyptic designs.
“Will Freud, awash with grief and keyed into the very emotions of the people around him, be prepared to do what it takes? Or will he act too late?”
Published by Fulton Books, Jeremy Mason’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this spellbinding supernatural mystery, with twists and turns around every corner. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Ritual and Revelation” is the perfect read for fans of paranormal thrillers and motorcycle enthusiasts alike.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Ritual and Revelation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
