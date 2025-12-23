Brian F. Gehling’s New Book, “New Horizon: Battle Hymn,” is a Gripping Sci-Fi Novel That Follows a Colony of the Ques’Coat’L’ Who Must Face Off Against an Ancient Enemy
Carroll, IA, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brian F. Gehling, a veteran of the US Navy who has worked in security, construction, agriculture, special needs, and as a business owner, has completed his most recent book, “New Horizon: Battle Hymn”: a compelling tale that centers around a colony of the Ques’Coat’L’ people who find themselves facing an ancient enemy on an untamed alien world.
“Seventeen planet years, or nearly two and a half earth decades, have passed since the crew of the New Horizon was stranded,” writes Gehling. “The next generation is coming of age. The colony’s first interplanetary ship, the newly commissioned Athena, is sent on a mission to examine the damaged and long-abandoned Ques’Coat’L’ world ship. A radio transmission is intercepted by the Athena as it passes the fifth planet in the system. The patrol boat Montezuma is dispatched to investigate. A new threat emerges when internal politics and divisions within the colony mount it is discovered that colonists who vanished over the years were not lost to accidents in this untamed world. The Ancient Enemy of the Ques’Coat’L’ that remained hidden in the shadows all these years has reared its ugly head, threatening to destroy the colony and its allies. Will the imperiled colonists fail or rally to take action?”
Published by Fulton Books, Brian F. Gehling’s book will transport readers as they follow along on this epic sci-fi tale of survival and conspiracy, where secrets and dangers lurk around every corner. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “New Horizon: Battle Hymn” will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “New Horizon: Battle Hymn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
