TutorABC Launches "2025 End Regrets" Campaign: Win 120 Live English Classes to Unlock Career Growth
Many professionals realize that the biggest wall preventing them from stepping out of their comfort zone is the language barrier.
Taipei, Taiwan, December 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the year-end performance review season peaks, many professionals are confronting a common hurdle: "language regret." To help workers break through career plateaus and globalize their skill sets, TutorABC, the world’s leading online English learning platform, today announced the launch of its "2025 End Regrets" campaign.
The initiative invites the public to share their personal stories of missed opportunities due to language barriers for a chance to win 120 live classes with certified foreign teachers.
Breaking the Language Barrier
TutorABC’s market analysis reveals that most adult learners in Taiwan suffer from three main "compromises" caused by a lack of English proficiency:
Career Stagnation: Missing out on promotions or overseas assignments despite high technical performance.
Limited Travel: Relying on tour groups rather than exploring the world independently.
Communication Anxiety: Struggling to speak in high-pressure business settings despite having strong reading and writing skills.
Targeted Solutions for 2026
To address these pain points, TutorABC has tailored three specific learning tracks:
Business Elite: Focused on high-level negotiations, data presentations, and international interviews.
World Traveler: Covering deep cultural exchange and emergency response skills for global exploration.
Confidence Building: Using 1-on-1 sessions to eliminate the fear of "speaking incorrectly."
Limited-Time Offer
In addition to the 120-class giveaway, TutorABC is offering a year-end promotion: customers who purchase a designated course package by December 31 will receive 12 bonus one-on-one sessions with foreign instructors.
"Don't let 2025's regrets become 2026's obstacles," said the TutorABC Team. "We want to empower professionals to stop compromising and start leading in the global market."
Know more about "End Regrets Project": https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=ZEsAzIxCFh
Contact
TutorABCContact
Aaron Hsieh
+886 920938551
https://www.tutorabc.com/site/en-us
