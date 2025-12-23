Author Aldo E. Valenzuela’s New Book, "My Dreams with Jesus Christ and Celebrities," is a Thoughtful and Reflective Work That Shares the Author’s Otherworldly Dreams
Recent release “My Dreams with Jesus Christ and Celebrities” from Page Publishing author Aldo E. Valenzuela is a vivid and contemplative work that allows readers to take a glimpse into the author’s mind.
Anchorage, AK, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aldo E. Valenzuela, who was born on September 7, 1997, in Montebello, California, has completed his new book, “My Dreams with Jesus Christ and Celebrities”: an eclectic and uncensored work that takes readers into the depths of the author’s subconscious.
Author Aldo E. Valenzuela never aspired to become an author. When new friends encouraged his daily use of marijuana, he dropped out of college. Various rap music influenced him to make the lifestyle of the famous his goal as a way to make something out of his life.
When he attempted to set foot in the music industry through diabolical means, he began dreaming of many celebrities and artists who are either living or deceased. After many dreams with stars throughout the years, not to mention trials and tribulations, the God-given idea to compose his experiences into a book came to be. The author experienced Jesus Christ communicating with him on a Tuesday morning in February 2018 in Anchorage, Alaska. After leaving California because of his former gang-related drug dealer making threats, he took desperate measures to gravitate toward stardom. The young author has committed many mistakes in life and endured countless near-death experiences because of his former drug addiction to crystal meth. Currently, he faces perhaps the world’s most severe vertigo as he continues to survive from a form of fatal insomnia that cannot be declared until he passes away with no prominent cause of death, and insomnia is listed on his health records. The several risks he has taken in undergoing various medical tests and consultations from different neurologists haven’t provided him with the answers he needs, let alone relief.
Despite the present circumstances, Aldo is proud to have accomplished something. Writing this book wasn’t easy for him. Vertigo-related dyslexia was always a hindrance, and his health issues caused him unending distress, hardship, and failure. He hopes to garner opportunities to help himself and others, as well as change a few minds on their outlook on God.
He shares, “Nothing is sadder than being deprived of success for merely ten years and ending up so sick just to see life pass you by as you look out the window, but if I overcame unending distractions and close calls with death to realize this was what I had to do. You can accomplish your purpose here on earth also if you simply stop trying to do what you want to do. After I let go of trying to save my life, I found my purpose by leaning on God through prayer and fulfilled what I needed to do within four years instead of failing to become some superstar rapper or celebrity for the past ten years. No matter what age you are, accomplishing what you want brings nothing but temporary joy and sorrow. After the celebration ends, the empty feeling in your heart will begin to grow again because only the things that glorify God satisfies. God can use what you’re best at to direct it somewhere else or have you, perhaps, learn something new that allows you to utilize your talents. And in the process, your new career or profession will help so many others while leaving you content and at peace. God is the same today, tomorrow, and forevermore. You can trust him over society that always changes and demands more and more from you. Give up your control, and everything will come into place. Just do it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Aldo E. Valenzuela’s artful work is rooted in the author’s fervent spirituality.
Readers who wish to experience this revealing work can purchase “My Dreams with Jesus Christ and Celebrities” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
