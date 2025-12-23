Author Robert (Bob) Friedman’s New Book, “Wolf on the Trail: From Miami to San Juan to Loisaida,” Follows D.I. Wolf, Who is Hired by a Man to Find His Missing Wife
Recent release “Wolf on the Trail: From Miami to San Juan to Loisaida” from Page Publishing author Robert (Bob) Friedman is a compelling novel that centers around D.I. Wolf who, after surviving the Spanish Civil War and Auschwitz, finds himself living in Miami in the 1980s, where a realtor hires him to find his missing wife, only to discover the true reason of why she left.
Whippany, NJ, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert (Bob) Friedman has completed his new book, “Wolf on the Trail: From Miami to San Juan to Loisaida”: a gripping tale of one man’s journey to find a missing woman, only to discover her in San Juan and develop a tentative yet passionate romance with her that places them both in danger.
Journalist-turned-novelist Robert Friedman was born and bred in the Bronx and lived in Puerto Rico for more than twenty years, working for the San Juan Star, and as special correspondent for the New York Daily News. His journalism also included stints at the Stars and Stripes in Darmstadt, Germany and the Athens News in Athens, Greece. At the age of 92, he has published seven previous novels and a book of his journalism.
Friedman shares, “As a young man, D.I. Wolf fought in the Spanish Civil War--on the losing side. He later survived Auschwitz, while losing his wife, his six-year-old daughter and other family members. His continuing quest to build a new life has brought him to the New World.
“It is now the 1980s in Miami, where Wolf meets a real estate mogul who claims that his disappeared wife was taken from him. The realtor offers to hire Wolf to track her down and bring her back to her loving husband. Wolf accepts the challenge, the adventure and the needed money.
“His search takes him back to Puerto Rico, where Wolf and the couple had lived, many years ago, without knowing each other.
“After traveling the island, from the blue-cobbled streets of Old San Juan to ocean-front hotels and funky guest houses, Wolf finds Eva and learns the real reason for her departure.
“The 65-year-old Wolf and the 50-plus-year-old Eva form a relationship--at first tentative, then, gradually, loving, as they are pursued across the island, then through New York’s Lower East Side by, among others, members of the Brooklyn-based Russian Mafia.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert (Bob) Friedman’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Wolf’s journey to find Eva, and their dangerous yet passionate love affair. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Wolf on the Trail: From Miami to San Juan to Loisaida” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very last page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Wolf on the Trail: From Miami to San Juan to Loisaida” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
