Author Robert (Bob) Friedman’s New Book, “Wolf on the Trail: From Miami to San Juan to Loisaida,” Follows D.I. Wolf, Who is Hired by a Man to Find His Missing Wife

Recent release “Wolf on the Trail: From Miami to San Juan to Loisaida” from Page Publishing author Robert (Bob) Friedman is a compelling novel that centers around D.I. Wolf who, after surviving the Spanish Civil War and Auschwitz, finds himself living in Miami in the 1980s, where a realtor hires him to find his missing wife, only to discover the true reason of why she left.