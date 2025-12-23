Author Darrell Traylor’s New Book, "The Return: We Are Not Alone—Never Have Been," is a Story Like No Other in Mankind’s History
Recent release “The Return: We Are Not Alone—Never Have Been” from Page Publishing author Darrell Traylor is a story going back to antiquity about how people have survived persecution, genocide, and wars throughout history without losing their identity.
Deltona, FL, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Darrell Traylor, who has spent the better part of sixty years studying the Bible, has completed his new book, “The Return: We Are Not Alone—Never Have Been”: a compelling work that shares how a supernatural world of the gods, having supernatural intelligence, revealed themselves to a particular race of people thousands of years ago that changed the course of civilization.
Having written several booklets and articles along the way, author Darrell Traylor’s studies have led him to the understanding that the Bible is not only inspirational but more so a historical record encompassing a designed plan of the supernatural.
Traylor shares, “Since I am a man of faith, it seemed reasonable to me to find a single source of information that deals with the mysteries of a world beyond ours. I chose the Bible, the Book of Record, as my only source for this work. I did not use anything but a King James/New International Parallel Version, Strong’s Exhaustive Concordance, a Webster’s Dictionary, and the computer using Wikipedia for historical data.”
He continues, “What I discovered is fascinating to say the least! The Bible is full of incidents where man had physical contact with aliens or ‘gods’ during thousands of years of history. Whether you believe the Book of Record to be factual is up to you, but I encourage you to take a look at this work before you form an opinion. I believe people of faith who are open-minded will find things just as I have.”
Published by Page Publishing, Darrell Traylor’s insightful work presents a different perspective that could convince readers to pay more attention to what is going on in the modern world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Return: We Are Not Alone—Never Have Been" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
