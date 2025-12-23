Author Mark Sacco’s New Book, "Owned By The Streets," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Young Man Who Finds Himself Drawn to the Italian Mafia Lifestyle

Recent release “Owned By The Streets” from Page Publishing author Mark Sacco is a compelling novel that centers around Frank Gevono, a young man who can’t help but find himself intrigued by the allure of the Italian mafia. Torn between the family values he was raised with and the pull of the streets, Frank finds himself falling deeper into a dangerous world he may never escape.