Author Mark Sacco’s New Book, "Owned By The Streets," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Young Man Who Finds Himself Drawn to the Italian Mafia Lifestyle
Recent release “Owned By The Streets” from Page Publishing author Mark Sacco is a compelling novel that centers around Frank Gevono, a young man who can’t help but find himself intrigued by the allure of the Italian mafia. Torn between the family values he was raised with and the pull of the streets, Frank finds himself falling deeper into a dangerous world he may never escape.
Millstone Township, NJ, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mark Sacco, a native and lifelong resident of New Jersey, has completed his new book, “Owned By The Streets”: a riveting story of a young man who must navigate the fine line between his family values and his desire to run the streets with the Italian mafia.
“A story about family, friendship, romance and the dangerous allure of the Italian mafia during the 1950s, Frank Gevono is a sharp-witted ambitious young man drawn to the mystique and power of organized crime,” writes Sacco. “Frank is torn between the values instilled in him by his close-knit family and the seductive pull of the streets. Through a series of unexpected twists, heartaches and violence, he is quickly transformed into a man that makes a silent vow: to rise above, to survive, and never become a victim. He has to rely on his street smarts and unshakeable determination to overcome any obstacles thrown in his path. This is a compelling story of grit, loyalty and danger.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Sacco’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Frank’s journey to forge his own path and make a name for himself while protecting his family. Character-driven and full of suspense, “Owned By The Streets” is a gripping saga that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Owned By The Streets" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
