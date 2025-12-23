Author Lori Robertson’s New Book, "If I Were a Chicken," is a Charming Tale That Explores All the Many Places a Chicken Might Lay Their Egg When Left to Roam

Recent release “If I Were a Chicken” from Page Publishing author Lori Robertson is a riveting story that reveals all sorts of funny locations a chicken might lay their eggs. From a grassy field to behind a tractor or atop a hay bale, “If I Were a Chicken” invites readers to follow along and do their best to spot each egg in every illustration.