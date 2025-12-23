Author Lori Robertson’s New Book, "If I Were a Chicken," is a Charming Tale That Explores All the Many Places a Chicken Might Lay Their Egg When Left to Roam
Recent release “If I Were a Chicken” from Page Publishing author Lori Robertson is a riveting story that reveals all sorts of funny locations a chicken might lay their eggs. From a grassy field to behind a tractor or atop a hay bale, “If I Were a Chicken” invites readers to follow along and do their best to spot each egg in every illustration.
Glen Allen, VA, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lori Robertson, who has spent many years as a nurse and nurse leader filled with opportunities to write for professional newsletters, healthcare editorial columns, healthcare marketing, peer review journals and other healthcare organizational needs, has completed her new book, “If I Were a Chicken”: a humorous look at all the interesting and sometimes odd locations a chicken might lay their egg.
“The color of a hen’s egg is related to the breed of the hen. Our farm selection of birds has been based on wanting a variety of colored eggs,” writes Robertson.
“When given the chance to free-range, a hen will find a safe roosting place. It could be a fence top, a barn rafter, a roof edge, or a piece of equipment that does not often move.”
“Free-range, organic pasture-raised birds have produced eggs that cause less GI upset in some individuals who have stomach issues with commercially produced eggs.”
“Freshly laid eggs have a coating from the hen that protects the egg from bacteria transfer through the shell. Unwashed, free-range eggs can be kept on the counter and do not require immediate refrigeration.”
“Never fear you found an ‘old’ egg. Simply place the egg in a cup and fill the cup with cool water. If the egg remains still on the bottom of the cup, you have an egg good to eat! Eggs that have begun to spoil produce gas within the egg and will float.”
“Don’t try to hard-boil your super-fresh eggs! Ideal eggs for hard boiling are at least a couple weeks old. As the egg ages, it will shrink inside the shell. This will allow for easier peeling when hard-boiled.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lori Robertson’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on this lighthearted tale, discovering the unique roosting places a chicken might enjoy on the farm.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “If I Were a Chicken” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
