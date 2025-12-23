Author Mic Clinger’s New Book, "DOUBLE EAGLE," Follows a Young Man Whose Life Changing Discovery Places Him in the Crosshairs of Federal Forces and Organized Crime.

Recent release “DOUBLE EAGLE” from Page Publishing author Mic Clinger is a gripping novel that centers around Devon, a young man who finds himself caught between federal forces and a Las Vegas crime boss after discovering a Double Eagle coin. Forced underground, Devon must figure out how to survive and what to do with that special coin that everyone seems to be after.