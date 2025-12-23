Author Mic Clinger’s New Book, "DOUBLE EAGLE," Follows a Young Man Whose Life Changing Discovery Places Him in the Crosshairs of Federal Forces and Organized Crime.
Recent release “DOUBLE EAGLE” from Page Publishing author Mic Clinger is a gripping novel that centers around Devon, a young man who finds himself caught between federal forces and a Las Vegas crime boss after discovering a Double Eagle coin. Forced underground, Devon must figure out how to survive and what to do with that special coin that everyone seems to be after.
New York, NY, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mic Clinger, an avid photographer, climber, and lover of animals who works as a systems analyst for the Department of Defense, has completed his new book, “DOUBLE EAGLE”: a compelling tale that follows a young man who makes a life changing discovery of a golden Double Eagle coin that places a target on his back.
“Life changes. It happens for many reasons, but change is inevitable,” writes Clinger. “Ever since gold was discovered, it has changed the lives of many people. The California gold rush of 1849 and the ‘Pikes Peak or bust’ changed the lives of many Americans, often for the worse. Gold changed the life of Devon in unimaginable ways, putting him between the proverbial rock and a hard place. On one side, three very powerful federal agencies were looking for him; on the other, one very powerful and ambitious Las Vegas boss. Forced to go underground, he endured the clash of these two titans until one or both were eliminated. Life changed drastically for Devon. What would you do if the same happened to you?”
Published by Page Publishing, Mic Clinger’s enthralling tale will transport readers as it weaves a suspense-fueled adventure set in modern times alongside the rich history of America’s gold rush. Expertly paced and character-driven, “DOUBLE EAGLE” is a captivating page-turner that will leave readers spellbound right up until the very end, leaving them wondering how would they survive if the same thing happened to them.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “DOUBLE EAGLE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
