Author Evie Herman’s New Book "My Magic Wand" is an Engaging Children’s Book That Focuses on a Girl, Lily, Who is Spending Her Day Being Treated for Cancer at a Hospital
Recent release “My Magic Wand” from Page Publishing author Evie Herman follows Lily, who carries around a wand with her that allows her to transform the halls of the hospitals to whatever magical location she desires.
Westport, CT, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Evie Herman has completed her new book, “My Magic Wand”: an uplifting children’s book that follows Lily, a pediatric cancer patient with a magic wand. Lily shares her magic wand with various other characters that appear throughout the story, who are pediatric cancer patients, like her, or children facing various kinds of critical illnesses, to help them get rid of their fears until she has to go in for a procedure. After her procedure, she meets a very scared girl who is sharing the hospital room with her. From this interaction, she decides to teach others how to make their own wands so that everyone can find joy and hope in their situation at all times.
When author Evie Herman was six years old, she was diagnosed with leukemia. Over the next two and a half years, she received cancer treatment and was in and out of the hospital. During that time, she found great joy in writing and drawing, often making and illustrating her own stories. One thing she wished she could have had during that time was a book written for children going through experiences similar to her own. In writing this book, Evie hopes to help children across the country like her who are spending extended periods of time in a hospital and facing all the challenges that come from having a critical illness.
Evie is now fully cured of cancer and spends her free time trying to help children facing cancer and other diseases. Evie is an ambassador for Make-A-Wish Connecticut and has spent the last year as a research intern at the Jackson Laboratory in Farmington, Connecticut, working to overcome leukemia therapy resistance. Evie is currently a junior in high school in Connecticut, where she lives with her parents, twin sister, and younger brother. She is looking forward to traveling across the country to bring her book to children’s hospitals to give it to as many patients as possible, as she helps them find their own magic wands.
In her book, Evie writes, “Sometimes I get a little nervous with all the grown-ups around me, but the ties Dr. Stevens wears always help me calm down. Today, I turn his office into a big iceberg covered in penguins. They slip and slide on the icicles and twirl between my feet until Dr. Stevens tells me it’s time for my procedure.”
Published by Page Publishing, Evie Herman’s imaginative tale helps young patients understand they are not alone in their experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “My Magic Wand” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
When author Evie Herman was six years old, she was diagnosed with leukemia. Over the next two and a half years, she received cancer treatment and was in and out of the hospital. During that time, she found great joy in writing and drawing, often making and illustrating her own stories. One thing she wished she could have had during that time was a book written for children going through experiences similar to her own. In writing this book, Evie hopes to help children across the country like her who are spending extended periods of time in a hospital and facing all the challenges that come from having a critical illness.
Evie is now fully cured of cancer and spends her free time trying to help children facing cancer and other diseases. Evie is an ambassador for Make-A-Wish Connecticut and has spent the last year as a research intern at the Jackson Laboratory in Farmington, Connecticut, working to overcome leukemia therapy resistance. Evie is currently a junior in high school in Connecticut, where she lives with her parents, twin sister, and younger brother. She is looking forward to traveling across the country to bring her book to children’s hospitals to give it to as many patients as possible, as she helps them find their own magic wands.
In her book, Evie writes, “Sometimes I get a little nervous with all the grown-ups around me, but the ties Dr. Stevens wears always help me calm down. Today, I turn his office into a big iceberg covered in penguins. They slip and slide on the icicles and twirl between my feet until Dr. Stevens tells me it’s time for my procedure.”
Published by Page Publishing, Evie Herman’s imaginative tale helps young patients understand they are not alone in their experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “My Magic Wand” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories