Author Scott D. Snyder’s New Book, "Percolated Couplets," is a Collection of Soothing and Meditative Poems That Allow Readers to Connect with Their Emotions
Recent release “Percolated Couplets” from Page Publishing author Scott D. Snyder is a collection of dynamic and expressive poetry inspired by the author’s life experiences and inner thoughts.
Santa Fe, NM, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scott D. Snyder, a self-taught artist and spiritual philosopher whose curiosities range as far as he is able to pursue them, has completed his new book, “Percolated Couplets”: an anthology of moving poems that accentuate the author’s distinctive voice.
Author Scott D. Snyder loves to read, expand his horizons, and synthesize across many disciplines to explore creative potential and express it in his work. Wordplay is fascinating and fun for him. He lives with his companion dog, Hazel.
Snyder shares, “These poems came to me individually and spontaneously in the sequential order as dated. Some came to me as fast as I could write them down. Inspiration for them came from a variety of experiential directions and musings, and it felt good to write them. I hope that readers find inspiration in them for their own personal journeys. Sharing my efforts in cultivation of higher vibration thoughts and feelings for the benefit of others is a challenge and a privilege.”
Published by Page Publishing, Scott D. Snyder’s contemplative work encourages authors to engage with their own inner thoughts and feelings.
Readers who wish to experience this masterful work can purchase “Percolated Couplets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
