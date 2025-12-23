Author Jeff Deeds’s New Book, "Deeds Dabbles," is a Riveting Collection of Humorous Poems and Short Stories That Aim to Bring Levity and Uplift Readers
Recent release “Deeds Dabbles” from Covenant Books author Jeff Deeds is a captivating series of poems and short stories that offer readers a dose of humor amidst the chaos of the world. Originating as a workplace activity that the author would share with coworkers, Deeds now shares them with his readers in the hope of putting a smile on their faces.
Pittsburgh, PA, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Deeds, a loving husband and father who owned and operated Good Deeds Carpet and Upholstery Needs for twenty-one years and also worked in the pest control industry, has completed his new book, “Deeds Dabbles”: a heartfelt collection of poems and short reflections designed to inspire readers while providing a healthy dose of humor.
“Thinking back when I was in charge of The Dabble at our Zoom meetings was a special time for me,” writes Deeds. “Every Tuesday to Friday I had to come up with a poem, song, dear diary or top ten list. It was special! That’s how I came up with the ‘Deeds’ Dabble’. My co-workers had a sense of humor. But what I discounted was a gift for writing poems. Never trying to embarrass fellow workers. Pest control isn’t easy! Working out in the elements gave me ideas – life is short my story is like a second on a clock!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeff Deeds’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on the author’s poems, offering levity and humor to those seeking to escape through the written word.
Readers can purchase “Deeds Dabbles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
