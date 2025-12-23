Author Jeff Deeds’s New Book, "Deeds Dabbles," is a Riveting Collection of Humorous Poems and Short Stories That Aim to Bring Levity and Uplift Readers

Recent release “Deeds Dabbles” from Covenant Books author Jeff Deeds is a captivating series of poems and short stories that offer readers a dose of humor amidst the chaos of the world. Originating as a workplace activity that the author would share with coworkers, Deeds now shares them with his readers in the hope of putting a smile on their faces.