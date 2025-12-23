Author K.A. Morton’s New Book, "Jimmy and the Melons," is a Charming Story of a Young Boy Who Plants Watermelon Seeds and the Surprising Events That Follow
Recent release “Jimmy and the Melons” from Newman Springs Publishing author K.A. Morton is a captivating story that follows Jimmy, a young boy who discovers watermelon seeds in his grandmother’s house. Together, they plant the seeds, and soon the entire town is eagerly anticipating the arrival of delicious watermelons as their vines begin growing all over.
New York, NY, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- K.A. Morton, an avid gardener who enjoys sharing vegetables, plants, and stories with her family, neighbors, and friends, has completed her new book, “Jimmy and the Melons”: a heartfelt story of generosity and good neighbors that follows a young boy who has a fun-filled adventure with his grandmother after they plant watermelon seeds together.
Morton begins her tale, “Jimmy lived in a small town, and he loved visiting his graham. She always had lots of interesting things to explore. One day, he was looking in an old desk that she had, and at the very back of a drawer he saw an old envelope.
“It was kind of lumpy, so, curious, he looked inside. There were three black seeds in one corner of the envelope. He showed the envelope to his graham, and she started chuckling.
“‘Why, you found my old watermelon seeds!’ she said.
“‘Can we plant them?’ he said.
“‘Of course,’ she answered. ‘It’s early enough in the growing season that we should get some melons!’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, K.A. Morton’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Jimmy’s adventures to grow his watermelons and share them with the entire town. With colorful artwork to help bring Morton’s story to life, “Jimmy and the Melons” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to get outside and enjoy growing their own fruits and vegetables, just like Jimmy.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Jimmy and the Melons” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
