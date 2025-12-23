Author K.A. Morton’s New Book, "Jimmy and the Melons," is a Charming Story of a Young Boy Who Plants Watermelon Seeds and the Surprising Events That Follow

Recent release “Jimmy and the Melons” from Newman Springs Publishing author K.A. Morton is a captivating story that follows Jimmy, a young boy who discovers watermelon seeds in his grandmother’s house. Together, they plant the seeds, and soon the entire town is eagerly anticipating the arrival of delicious watermelons as their vines begin growing all over.