Author Carole Rounds’s New Book, “Baby Whoo Whoo: A True Story of a Great American Horned Owlet,” Follows a Young Owlet’s Adventures After Falling Out of a Tree

Recent release “Baby Whoo Whoo: A True Story of a Great American Horned Owlet” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carole Rounds is a charming story that centers around a young owlet who takes a tumble out of its tree. After landing, the owlet finds safety in the trees and, with its parents' help, learns how to fly and keep balanced on tree branches.