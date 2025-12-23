Author Carole Rounds’s New Book, “Baby Whoo Whoo: A True Story of a Great American Horned Owlet,” Follows a Young Owlet’s Adventures After Falling Out of a Tree
Recent release “Baby Whoo Whoo: A True Story of a Great American Horned Owlet” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carole Rounds is a charming story that centers around a young owlet who takes a tumble out of its tree. After landing, the owlet finds safety in the trees and, with its parents' help, learns how to fly and keep balanced on tree branches.
Idaho Falls, ID, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carole Rounds, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was raised in Idaho on a farm and loves the outdoors, has completed her new book, “Baby Whoo Whoo: A True Story of a Great American Horned Owlet”: a captivating story that follows a young owlet who falls out of a tree and must learn to fly with the help of its parents.
“Early May 2024, to my surprise, a small owlet fell from its loving home atop a tall pine tree to the ground,” writes Carole. “I tried to chase the small owlet to smaller trees for its protection. In a few days, it was able to hop to lower branches. The mother and father continued to watch their baby from other trees. I was privileged to watch the parents teach the owlet right in my backyard.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carole Rounds’s engaging tale is inspired by true events, as well as the real-life owlet’s resilience and determination after falling from its tree. With colorful artwork to help bring Carole’s story to life, “Baby Whoo Whoo” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, sparking a lifelong love of animals and nature.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Baby Whoo Whoo: A True Story of a Great American Horned Owlet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
