Author Dilip Patel’s New Book “Where Is the Court For Me?: Surveillance, Civil Rights, and Liberty (Fictional Conversations)” Explores the Cost of Unchecked Surveillance
Recent release “Where Is the Court For Me?: Surveillance, Civil Rights, and Liberty (Fictional Conversations)” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dilip Patel is a powerful series that blends real life events with imaginary experiences of individuals in America who have been unfairly targeted for surveillance and the threats to their civil liberties they have endured.
Lansdale, PA, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dilip Patel, born and raised in Uganda, is a retired medical sales executive, who presently resides in Pennsylvania, has completed his new book, “Where Is the Court For Me?: Surveillance, Civil Rights, and Liberty (Fictional Conversations)”: a compelling and thought-provoking collection of stories inspired by real-life events that brings to light the injustices many have faced due to being unfairly surveilled.
“These fictional conversations were inspired by the plight of countless Americans who were unjustly and callously targeted and put on surveillance by the racist, xenophobic, arrogant, conscienceless, and incompetent watchdogs from the management class,” writes Patel.
“Although these conversations are fictitious, the events incorporated are not. The relevant events that occurred during those years are woven to make a point and emphasize the mission of these conversations repeatedly: to hammer home, to the fore, to the attention of Americans, the plight of thousands of citizens who were unjustly targeted for surveillance. Their only fault was that they looked different—if you call that a fault—not for any other reason.”
“It is a harsh reality that those in power often escape scrutiny, and victims are left to bear the brunt of the injustices. The fight for civil rights must continue ensuring that no one is subjected to such treatment without due process and accountability. This work strives to awaken the nation’s conscience.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dilip Patel’s enthralling series weaves a powerful narrative that highlights the harsh reality that those in power often escape scrutiny, and victims are left to bear the brunt of the injustices. Deeply moving and eye-opening, “Where Is the Court For Me?” is a clarion call for the continuing fight for civil rights, awakening the nation’s conscience to endure that no one is subjected to such treatment without due process and accountability.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Where Is the Court For Me?: Surveillance, Civil Rights, and Liberty (Fictional Conversations)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
