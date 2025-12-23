Author Dilip Patel’s New Book “Where Is the Court For Me?: Surveillance, Civil Rights, and Liberty (Fictional Conversations)” Explores the Cost of Unchecked Surveillance

Recent release “Where Is the Court For Me?: Surveillance, Civil Rights, and Liberty (Fictional Conversations)” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dilip Patel is a powerful series that blends real life events with imaginary experiences of individuals in America who have been unfairly targeted for surveillance and the threats to their civil liberties they have endured.