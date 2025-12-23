Author Ignacy Gałganowicz z Łysej Góry’s New Book, “Mitologia Chrześcijańska,” is a Compelling Read That Examines Christian Pphilosophy Through the Lens of Mythology

Recent release “Mitologia Chrześcijańska” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ignacy Gałganowicz z Łysej Góry is an enlightening Polish-language series that analyses the rise of Christianity from its schism with Judaism and posits that Christian philosophy is mostly derived from Plato and mythology.