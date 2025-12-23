Author Ignacy Gałganowicz z Łysej Góry’s New Book, “Mitologia Chrześcijańska,” is a Compelling Read That Examines Christian Pphilosophy Through the Lens of Mythology
Recent release “Mitologia Chrześcijańska” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ignacy Gałganowicz z Łysej Góry is an enlightening Polish-language series that analyses the rise of Christianity from its schism with Judaism and posits that Christian philosophy is mostly derived from Plato and mythology.
New York, NY, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ignacy Gałganowicz z Łysej Góry has completed his new book, “Mitologia Chrześcijańska”: a stunning Polish-language read that challenges the familiar story of Christianity and asks readers to look again at how one of the world’s most powerful religions began.
“This book offers a provocative reinterpretation of the origins of Christianity,” writes the author. “It explores the tensions between Galilean Jews and the Pharisaic leadership in Judea, arguing that early Christian thought emerged as a philosophical response to political and economic weakness. According to this perspective, the Galilean movement reshaped Jewish tradition by introducing new ideals of compassion, communal life, and moral reform—ideas that would later center on the figure of Jesus.
“The narrative follows Christianity’s evolution from a local dispute to a world religion, claiming that its growth was transformed by Emperor Constantine, whose political ambitions helped establish core doctrines and institutional power. The book examines how myth, philosophy, and politics intertwined to shape both Christian belief and its later structures of authority.
“It also reflects on the consequences of religious power, the role of wealth and poverty in spiritual life, and the moral challenges that arise when ideals collide with institutions. Blending historical interpretation with social critique, this work invites readers to reconsider familiar stories and to reflect on how religions grow, change, and wield influence.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ignacy Gałganowicz z Łysej Góry’s engaging series will force readers to reconsider their own understanding of Christianity’s origins and history, while questioning what the future of one of the world’s largest religions might hold.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Mitologia Chrześcijańska” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
