Author Paul Katona’s New Book, "The Broken System," is a Powerful Account Exploring Prison Life from the Perspective of Those Working in Correctional Facilities

Recent release “The Broken System” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul Katona is a poignant memoir that draws on the author’s fourteen years in the penal system, where he rose to the rank of correctional sergeant, to share an insider’s perspective on what prison life is like for both inmates and those working within the system.