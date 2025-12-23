Author Paul Katona’s New Book, "The Broken System," is a Powerful Account Exploring Prison Life from the Perspective of Those Working in Correctional Facilities
Recent release “The Broken System” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul Katona is a poignant memoir that draws on the author’s fourteen years in the penal system, where he rose to the rank of correctional sergeant, to share an insider’s perspective on what prison life is like for both inmates and those working within the system.
Tehachapi, CA, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paul Katona, an actor, poet, and former sergeant with the California Department of Corrections, has completed his new book, “The Broken System”: a compelling look at the issues within America’s penal system, and what life in prison is truly like for both inmates and those working to keep them safe and in line.
After immigrating from Communist Hungary to Los Angeles in his twenties, author Paul Katona started out as a busboy, built a successful plumbing business, and later turned towards his artistic passions in theater, folk dancing, and poetry. Later, he joined the California Department of Corrections, rising to correctional sergeant. After retiring in 2012, Katona pursued acting and filmmaking at the New York Film Academy alongside writing screenplays and directing short films. A firm believer in art’s power to elevate human consciousness and ease suffering, he now lives in Tehachapi, California, where he continues to write, act, direct, and practice horse archery.
“Since ancient times, crime and punishment have been constant attributes of human existence,” writes Katona. “Thus, the institution of prisons was created. As we all know, their function is to deter members of society from committing a crime. Not much has been said about what correctional employees in our times must endure to continuously and successfully maintain safety and security in these establishments.
“This book is an insider’s view of the dynamics of the correctional setting in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. It is a different world, with its own policies, conduct, rules of engagement, and humor. These stories reflect on some aspects of prison life but mainly focus on the people who earn a living in this unusual line of work, as well as the incarcerated. The emphasis is on the human condition itself, not whether it is an officer or an inmate.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul Katona’s enthralling account will captivate readers as they delve into a world that many go their entire lives never knowing, but could become their reality in an instant. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Broken System” is an enlightening and spellbinding series that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
