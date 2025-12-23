Mary Heron Dyer’s New Book, "Navigating the Rippling Land of Grief," is a Powerful Memoir Exploring the Author’s Journey of Grief Following Her Daughter's Passing
Glenwood, IA, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mary Heron Dyer, a fierce advocate for justice who has been involved in fighting for the rights of many outsider groups, has completed her most recent book, “Navigating the Rippling Land of Grief: Reflections on the Journey”: a poignant and compelling account that chronicles the author’s personal experiences following the loss of her daughter, sharing her path through the grief and how she found the peace to move forward again.
At seventy-eight years old, author Mary Heron Dyer has worked in all sorts of positions, including as a dishwasher at a restaurant, rough carpenter, house painter, landscaper, tagger of baby salmon before their release into the sea, and caterer’s assistant. She has also written for a monthly Catholic newsletter, served as a board member of the Iowa Commission of the Deaf, pastored two churches, and worked as volunteer coordinator of a domestic violence agency. After suddenly becoming deaf in 2008, Dyer became co-owner of Hearing Access Solutions, providing advocacy and education around hearing loss and installing hearing loops.
“On January 6, 1999, the Feast of the Epiphany of the Magi and the official end of the Christmas season, instead of celebrating, I learned that my twenty-year-old daughter, Meg, had just been diagnosed with terminal cancer,” write Dyer. “For me, who has a great deal of experience working with hospice patients and bereavement ministries, this news hit much closer to home. A writer, I decided to keep a personal journal to help me stay focused on navigating this now deeply personal journey.
“As the days progressed and the family came together to support Meg in her final months, when words failed, I drew rough sketches to ‘picture’ the journey. Trained as a counselor, I found both solace and inspiration coming from the pictures, as each emerged with a reflection question to be pondered on this often heartbreaking and truly unchartered road. Meg’s road was obviously unique, but the questions posed through the drawings could and would be experienced by anyone.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mary Heron Dyer’s book is a deeply personal account that serves as a beacon to readers who have had to walk their own personal journeys of grief, offering hope and comfort as those struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one, especially the loss of a child. This journey of grief raised questions about her own process of grieving and she shares this for others who have also experienced personal losses and to re-address their own grief, hopefully from a new perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this emotionally candid work can purchase “Navigating the Rippling Land of Grief: Reflections on the Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
