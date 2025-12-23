Jack Meurer’s New Book, “The Chronicles of a Detective: Lieutenant Joachim 'Jack' Meurer's Autobiography,” Details the Author’s Career as a Police Detective
Richfield, NJ, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jack Meurer, a native of Germany who holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice administration, has completed his most recent book, “The Chronicles of a Detective: Lieutenant Joachim 'Jack' Meurer's Autobiography”: a compelling account that chronicles the author’s experiences in the police force, specifically during his time serving as a police detective in Wayne, New Jersey.
“The stories in this book are true experiences [I] participated in. The ones with children were heartbreaking having children like them at times,” shares Meurer.
“The Ninja Postal slaughter was one of the most brutal homicides that [I] had ever investigated; the blood and carnage were surreal. Dealing with the bombs that were supposedly planted on the bodies brought the stress level extremely high in investigating this crime. Plus, this one also came close to home.
“Some of the investigations [I] was involved in were broadcast on local or national TV, like The Ninja Postal Slaughter ‘The Geraldo Rivera Show’, the Jamaican Jamboree in Oakland where [I] and two of [my] men on [my] SWAT team were called to a park called Pleasure Land to help put down a mass shooting between a thousand or more Jamaicans which, at times, made the hair on the back of [our] heads stand up not knowing if [we] were going to make it home that night.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jack Meurer’s book will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s journey back through time, pulling back the curtain on the often dangerous police work that came to define his career in law enforcement. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Chronicles of a Detective” is sure to leave readers spellbound while revealing the true sacrifices made every day by those who vow to protect and serve.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Chronicles of a Detective: Lieutenant Joachim 'Jack' Meurer's Autobiography” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
