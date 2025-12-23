Margaret Howard’s New Book, "Second Chances," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Widow Who Unexpectedly Finds a New Chance at Love Amidst the Lake of the Ozarks
Kansas City, MO, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Margaret Howard, a Jersey girl living in Missouri who is now retired after a brilliant career as an office cleaner and clerical worker, has completed her most recent book, “Second Chances”: a stirring tale of a widow who, after suffering one of the greatest losses imaginable, finds a way to open her heart to another.
“Love gets a second chance when widow Kara meets so-called hermit Adam in the scenic Lake of the Ozarks region,” writes Margaret. “Their instant attraction blossoms into friendship and romance that promises to last for a lifetime as they form new family ties.”
Published by Fulton Books, Margaret Howard’s book will capture the hearts of readers as they follow along on Kara and Adam’s journey to build a new life together amidst the shadow grief that still follows Kara. Character-driven and emotionally candid, “Second Chances” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring hope and comfort in those who have faced the daunting task of starting over after an insurmountable loss.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Second Chances” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Love gets a second chance when widow Kara meets so-called hermit Adam in the scenic Lake of the Ozarks region,” writes Margaret. “Their instant attraction blossoms into friendship and romance that promises to last for a lifetime as they form new family ties.”
Published by Fulton Books, Margaret Howard’s book will capture the hearts of readers as they follow along on Kara and Adam’s journey to build a new life together amidst the shadow grief that still follows Kara. Character-driven and emotionally candid, “Second Chances” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring hope and comfort in those who have faced the daunting task of starting over after an insurmountable loss.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Second Chances” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories