DXB Market Launches Professional Solar Installation Services in Dubai
DXB Market has launched professional solar installation services in Dubai, offering customized residential and commercial solar solutions. The service includes site assessment, system design, installation, and maintenance, helping customers reduce energy costs while supporting Dubai’s clean and sustainable energy goals.
Austin, TX, December 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DXB Market, a growing name in home improvement and energy solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its solar installation services in Dubai, aimed at helping residential, commercial, and industrial clients reduce energy costs and move toward a more sustainable future.
With Dubai’s increasing focus on clean and renewable energy, DXB Market’s solar solutions are designed to support the UAE’s sustainability goals while delivering long-term savings and energy independence. The newly launched service includes end-to-end solar solutions—from site assessment and system design to installation, testing, and ongoing maintenance.
“Our mission at DXB Market is to make solar energy accessible, reliable, and cost-effective for everyone in Dubai,” said a spokesperson for DXB Market. “By launching our solar installation services, we are empowering homeowners and businesses to take control of their energy usage while contributing to a greener environment.”
DXB Market offers customized solar systems tailored to each client’s energy requirements, property size, and budget. The company uses high-quality solar panels and advanced technology to ensure maximum efficiency, durability, and compliance with local regulations and DEWA guidelines.
Key Solar Installation Services Include:
Residential solar panel installation
Commercial and industrial solar solutions
On-grid and hybrid solar systems
Solar system maintenance and performance checks
Energy consultation and feasibility analysis
With a team of skilled technicians and energy experts, DXB Market ensures seamless project execution, transparent pricing, and timely delivery. The company aims to become a trusted solar service provider in Dubai by combining technical expertise with customer-focused service.
As energy costs continue to rise, DXB Market’s solar installation services provide a smart, future-ready solution for those looking to invest in renewable energy and reduce their carbon footprint.
For more information about DXB Market’s solar installation services in Dubai or to request a consultation, visit https://dxbmarket.ae/en.
About DXB Market
DXB Market is a Dubai-based platform offering a wide range of home improvement, maintenance, and energy solutions. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, DXB Market connects customers with reliable services designed to meet modern living and sustainability needs.
Media Contact:
DXB Market
Waleed Anwar
Website: https://dxbmarket.ae/en
Email: info@dxbmarket.ae
Phone: +971 585740057
