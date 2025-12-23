Author Reverend Ray Canfield’s New Book, "Bring Us Together: An Appeal for Christian Unity," is an Ardent Call for a Coming Together Between Christian Denominations

Recent release “Bring Us Together: An Appeal for Christian Unity” from Covenant Books author Reverend Ray Canfield is a poignant and eye-opening look at the importance for different Christian sects and denominations to join together under Christ’s ultimate teachings of love and acceptance, moving away from narrow minded views that focus on differences and division.