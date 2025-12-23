Author Reverend Ray Canfield’s New Book, "Bring Us Together: An Appeal for Christian Unity," is an Ardent Call for a Coming Together Between Christian Denominations
Recent release “Bring Us Together: An Appeal for Christian Unity” from Covenant Books author Reverend Ray Canfield is a poignant and eye-opening look at the importance for different Christian sects and denominations to join together under Christ’s ultimate teachings of love and acceptance, moving away from narrow minded views that focus on differences and division.
Marysville, ND, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Reverend Ray Canfield has completed his new book, “Bring Us Together: An Appeal for Christian Unity”: a powerful and urgent look at why Christian Unity is a vital part of any Christian’s mission to serve Christ and share in his teachings with others.
Author Ray Canfield was nineteen years old when he gave his life to Jesus Christ. His ministry was to street people. He worked in rescue mission work in Chicago and Milwaukee and at the Jesus House in Oklahoma City. His greatest love was Jesus Christ and the Word of God (Bible). Therefore, he decided to pastor a small Baptist church in Willard, Kansas. This allowed him to preach the Word of God, which he believed was his calling.
“When someone asks if you believe in Christian unity, what would you say?” writes Reverend Canfield. “If that person believes like you do, goes to the same church as you, or defines themselves as the same religion as you, then the answer might be yes. But if the answer is no to any of these questions, do you still believe they are your brothers and sisters in Christ?
“Christian unity is not a religion; it is about who we believe in—Jesus Christ. The New Testament contains an enormous amount of scripture that pertains to how we are to live as brothers and sisters in Christ. This book was written to share with the reader the importance of unity among all who profess Jesus Christ and love Him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Reverend Ray Canfield’s new book is inspired by the author’s lasting belief that, if Christians put aside their differences and follow the example of Jesus and His disciples, the world would be a different and better place.
Readers can purchase “Bring Us Together: An Appeal for Christian Unity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
