Meet Major Update of Devart ODBC Drivers: GUI for macOS/Linux, PostgreSQL 18 Support, and Enhanced Security
Devart rolled out updated versions of ODBC Drivers with GUI for macOS/Linux, PostgreSQL 18 Support, and Enhanced Security.
Praga, Czech Republic, December 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a leading provider of data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released updated ODBC Drivers.
The key feature of this release - PostgreSQL 18 and MariaDB 12 support.
The release includes the following updates:
Added a graphical interface for configuring the driver on macOS and Linux.
OAuth 2.0 authorization support on macOS and Linux for Salesforce and Dynamics 365 Drivers.
Support for Bearer Token authentication when using an HTTP tunnel in Oracle, PostgreSQL, QuestDB, Redshift, MySQL, ASE, SQL Server, SQL Azure, and SQL Synapse Drivers.
For ODBC Driver for Oracle:
- Added support for REF_CURSOR parameters in stored procedures and functions to retrieve them as Result Sets.
- Added support for the BOOLEAN data type in Oracle 23c and later.
The ODBC Driver for MySQL now supports:
- MariaDB 12.
- Vector data type.
- UUID data type in MariaDB 10.7 and later.
- INET4 and INET6 data types in MariaDB 10.10 and later.
The PostgreSQL Driver is now fully compatible with PostgreSQL 18.
For the Microsoft Access Driver:
- Significantly improved the performance of DML operations within a transaction.
- Added the CacheSize and CacheLifetime options to improve performance in the ExclusiveLock mode.
Support for the Canada and Saudi Arabia data centers in Zoho Drivers.
Improved support for the HiPerSix database format for the xBase Driver.
The NexusDB Driver offers support for NexusDB 4.75.17.
The Firebird Driver introduces support for network protocol selection.
Improved compatibility with Linked Servers in MSSMS for the MongoDB Driver.
OAuth 2.0 authorization is available in the Klaviyo Driver.
Extended the list of supported tables in HubSpot Driver.
Added support for the new extended API for Jira Service Management Driver.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/devart-odbc-drivers-get-major-update-with-gui-for-macos-linux-postgresql-18-support-and-enhanced-security.html
ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux. Download a 30-day free trial of ODBC Drivers here: https://www.devart.com/products.html#odbc
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
