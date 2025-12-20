The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care Breaks Ground in Chesapeake, Virginia

The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care is under construction at 673 Independence Parkway in Chesapeake, VA, and is set to open in Fall 2026. The 100-unit community will be part of a larger senior campus offering assisted living, memory care, and independent living, locally managed by Senior Solutions, LLC.