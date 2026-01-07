Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in the Las Vegas, NV Area on February 16, 2026

Dr. Temple Grandin is a world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, and inventor who has inspired hundreds of thousands of individuals and families worldwide. In this presentation, she candidly shares her personal experiences growing up with autism, the challenges she faced, and strategies for success. Drawing on lived experience and research, Dr. Grandin offers insights into different thinking styles, the value of innovation, and helping young people recognize their strengths.