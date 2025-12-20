Belmont Plumber Warns of Hidden Sewer Disasters as Tree Roots Invade Local Pipes
Belmont plumber David de la Roca of Rhino Rooter warns homeowners that tree roots frequently invade older clay/cast-iron sewer lines, causing costly backups—especially during fall rains. He urges residents to watch for slow drains, gurgling, recurring clogs, and odors, and to schedule video inspections and preventive maintenance like drain cleaning or hydro jetting.
Belmont, MA, December 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Homeowners in Belmont and surrounding towns are facing a growing underground problem that could cost thousands if left unchecked: tree roots invading sewer lines. With fall rains softening the soil and trees continuing to search for water before winter, plumbing experts are urging residents to schedule inspections now.
According to David de la Roca, owner of Rhino Rooter, tree roots are one of the leading causes of sewer blockages in Belmont’s older neighborhoods. “People are always surprised when I show them what we pull out of a line,” says de la Roca. “We’re talking roots as thick as your wrist, running all the way down the pipe. You’d never know it’s happening until the drain stops working.”
Why Belmont Homes Are Especially Vulnerable
Belmont’s historic charm comes with a hidden price. The same mature trees that make its neighborhoods beautiful also make them more susceptible to sewer damage. Many homes were built before PVC became standard, leaving clay or cast-iron pipes in the ground that can easily crack or shift over time.
“These older systems have joints every few feet,” explains de la Roca. “That’s dozens of opportunities for roots to sneak in. Once they’re in, they don’t stop growing.”
Rhino Rooter reports that in towns like Belmont, Watertown, and Cambridge, root intrusion is responsible for a large share of fall plumbing calls. As temperatures drop, soil moisture shifts, pushing roots deeper in search of water—and directly into small pipe leaks or misaligned joints.
Signs of Root Intrusion in Your Sewer Line
Homeowners are encouraged to watch for early warning signs before backups occur:
Slow drains throughout the home
Gurgling noises from toilets or sinks
Frequent or recurring clogs in the same area
Sewage odors in the yard or basement
“Once roots take hold, they don’t stop until you deal with them,” de la Roca adds. “Catching it early saves homeowners a lot of money and headaches.”
How to Prevent Costly Repairs
Rhino Rooter recommends annual drain cleaning and inspection, especially for homes surrounded by large trees or built before the 1980s. Preventive maintenance can remove early root growth and identify weak spots before they lead to full pipe collapse.
Homeowners can also reduce risk by:
Repairing minor leaks or cracks promptly
Installing root barriers near sewer lines
Scheduling a video inspection after major storms or seasonal flooding
Professional hydro jetting—a high-pressure cleaning process—can remove roots entirely, restoring full flow. Rhino Rooter also offers pipe lining and section replacement for more severe cases, sealing the interior of the pipe to block future intrusion.
Local Expertise for Local Conditions
Rhino Rooter has served the Belmont community and surrounding towns for over 16 years, combining small-business customer care with professional-grade equipment. Every service call is handled personally by a family member, ensuring attention to detail from the first phone call to final cleanup.
“It starts with a call, not a machine or a call center,” says de la Roca. “We live here too, and we know what these pipes go through every season.”
About Rhino Rooter
Founded in Belmont, Massachusetts, Rhino Rooter provides professional drain cleaning, plumbing repairs, and emergency services to homes and businesses across Greater Boston. Family-owned and operated, the company specializes in tough drain clogs, sewer line repairs, and preventive maintenance designed to keep local plumbing systems running smoothly year-round.
For more information, visit Rhino Rooter at https://www.therhinorooter.com/ or call 617-360-1553.
According to David de la Roca, owner of Rhino Rooter, tree roots are one of the leading causes of sewer blockages in Belmont’s older neighborhoods. “People are always surprised when I show them what we pull out of a line,” says de la Roca. “We’re talking roots as thick as your wrist, running all the way down the pipe. You’d never know it’s happening until the drain stops working.”
Why Belmont Homes Are Especially Vulnerable
Belmont’s historic charm comes with a hidden price. The same mature trees that make its neighborhoods beautiful also make them more susceptible to sewer damage. Many homes were built before PVC became standard, leaving clay or cast-iron pipes in the ground that can easily crack or shift over time.
“These older systems have joints every few feet,” explains de la Roca. “That’s dozens of opportunities for roots to sneak in. Once they’re in, they don’t stop growing.”
Rhino Rooter reports that in towns like Belmont, Watertown, and Cambridge, root intrusion is responsible for a large share of fall plumbing calls. As temperatures drop, soil moisture shifts, pushing roots deeper in search of water—and directly into small pipe leaks or misaligned joints.
Signs of Root Intrusion in Your Sewer Line
Homeowners are encouraged to watch for early warning signs before backups occur:
Slow drains throughout the home
Gurgling noises from toilets or sinks
Frequent or recurring clogs in the same area
Sewage odors in the yard or basement
“Once roots take hold, they don’t stop until you deal with them,” de la Roca adds. “Catching it early saves homeowners a lot of money and headaches.”
How to Prevent Costly Repairs
Rhino Rooter recommends annual drain cleaning and inspection, especially for homes surrounded by large trees or built before the 1980s. Preventive maintenance can remove early root growth and identify weak spots before they lead to full pipe collapse.
Homeowners can also reduce risk by:
Repairing minor leaks or cracks promptly
Installing root barriers near sewer lines
Scheduling a video inspection after major storms or seasonal flooding
Professional hydro jetting—a high-pressure cleaning process—can remove roots entirely, restoring full flow. Rhino Rooter also offers pipe lining and section replacement for more severe cases, sealing the interior of the pipe to block future intrusion.
Local Expertise for Local Conditions
Rhino Rooter has served the Belmont community and surrounding towns for over 16 years, combining small-business customer care with professional-grade equipment. Every service call is handled personally by a family member, ensuring attention to detail from the first phone call to final cleanup.
“It starts with a call, not a machine or a call center,” says de la Roca. “We live here too, and we know what these pipes go through every season.”
About Rhino Rooter
Founded in Belmont, Massachusetts, Rhino Rooter provides professional drain cleaning, plumbing repairs, and emergency services to homes and businesses across Greater Boston. Family-owned and operated, the company specializes in tough drain clogs, sewer line repairs, and preventive maintenance designed to keep local plumbing systems running smoothly year-round.
For more information, visit Rhino Rooter at https://www.therhinorooter.com/ or call 617-360-1553.
Contact
Rhino RooterContact
David de la Roca
617-360-1553
https://www.therhinorooter.com/
David de la Roca
617-360-1553
https://www.therhinorooter.com/
Categories