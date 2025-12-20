Belmont Plumber Warns of Hidden Sewer Disasters as Tree Roots Invade Local Pipes

Belmont plumber David de la Roca of Rhino Rooter warns homeowners that tree roots frequently invade older clay/cast-iron sewer lines, causing costly backups—especially during fall rains. He urges residents to watch for slow drains, gurgling, recurring clogs, and odors, and to schedule video inspections and preventive maintenance like drain cleaning or hydro jetting.