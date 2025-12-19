3DiVi Announces 3DiVi BAF 1.15 with Biometric Data Deletion Configs, Face Image Quality Assessment Settings and Smarter Face Detector
3DiVi today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF 1.15, a significant year-end upgrade designed to improve the security, performance, and operational efficiency of biometric authentication systems.
Covina, CA, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The new 3DiVi BAF version introduces a series of improvements aimed at streamlining onboarding, reducing fraud risks, and helping organizations meet global privacy and compliance requirements.
“This release focuses on real-world impact — stronger protection for user data, higher authentication accuracy, and the analytics businesses need to make smarter decisions,” the company stated.
Key Highlights of 3DiVi BAF 1.15
Configurable Per-Account Biometric Data Deletion Policies
Organizations can now set individual data deletion rules for each account. This provides stronger security controls, improves user trust, and supports compliance with international data protection standards.
New Face Image Quality Assessment Algorithm
The updated dashboard now displays detailed reasons why a frame fails a quality check. Administrators can also disable specific checks when needed. This enables faster diagnostics, reduces false rejections, and directly increases registration and authentication conversion rates.
Updated Web Component With Enhanced Face Detector & Head-Pose Estimation
The new face detector delivers high accuracy even when the user’s head is significantly turned. This improvement reduces identification failures caused by suboptimal capture conditions, minimizing user frustration and customer drop-off.
New Authentication Attempt Logic
Authentication attempts are now tracked from the start to the end of a session, providing full transparency into user behavior. Businesses gain deeper, more reliable analytics to optimize onboarding flows, detect anomalies, and reduce fraud risks.
A Competitive Advantage for Authentication Services
With version 1.15, services powered by 3DiVi BAF benefit from improved reliability, clearer monitoring at every stage of the onboarding process, an enhanced user experience, and reduced operational risks.
Organizations are encouraged to upgrade to access the full capabilities of 3DiVi BAF before the end of the year.
More info about 3DiVi BAF: https://3divi.ai/products/software/biometric-anti-fraud-kyc
About 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Inc., founded in 2011, is one of the leading international developers of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies for computer vision. The company's computer vision algorithms cover face recognition, body and skeletal tracking, spatial understanding and object recognition.
