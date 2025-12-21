TutorABC Study Abroad Has Launched Its 2026 Youth Summer Camps Featuring Elite Campuses in the USA, UK, Canada, and Ireland
TutorABC Study Abroad officially announced its "2026 Youth & Children’s Summer Overseas Study Tours" today.
Taipei, Taiwan, December 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TutorABC Study Abroad today launched its "2026 Youth Summer Camps," partnering with award-winning international schools Alpadia, CES, and ILSC. By registering before month-end, parents can secure a 15% Early Bird discount, with select elite itineraries starting under NT$100,000.
Designed for students aged 9 to 19, these 2–3 week programs offer deep immersion into global academic life. Participants will reside on prestigious campuses such as UC Irvine (USA), UBC (Canada), or historic British boarding schools. Highlights include visiting NASA’s Space Shuttle Endeavour, watching MLB games, and exploring Dublin’s literary heritage, all while fostering cross-cultural social skills and independence in a 100% English environment.
TutorABC prioritizes elite educational quality through Project-Based Learning (PBL) and strictly limited class sizes (max 15). By combining CEFR-graded instruction with immersive urban exploration—ranging from London’s historic landmarks to outdoor challenges in Canada—the program ensures high-level engagement with international peers.
To help parents learn more, TutorABC will host an online info session on January 6, 2026, at 20:00. With over 20 years of experience and a "100% Admission" track record for its study abroad services, TutorABC continues to lead the way in global education.
Inquiry & Registration:
https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=wKhXugijjd
Contact
TutorABCContact
Aaron Hsieh
+886 920938551
https://www.tutorabc.com/site/en-us
