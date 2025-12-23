Jeremy Wakeman’s Newly Released "The Team’s Last Shot" is an Inspiring Coming-of-Age Story of Faith, Family, and Perseverance on and Off the Court
“The Team’s Last Shot” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeremy Wakeman is a heartfelt narrative following a military family’s journey as they support their son’s dream of playing basketball, highlighting the importance of faith, love, and resilience through life’s challenges.
Kansas City, MO, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Team’s Last Shot”: a moving story that blends sports, family life, and faith into a powerful reflection on perseverance and personal growth. “The Team’s Last Shot” is the creation of published author, Jeremy Wakeman, a Christian family man who values time with his church and loved ones. He enjoys sports such as basketball, baseball, football, rugby, and classical karate, as well as spending time on the lake. A longtime IT professional, he also has interests in board games, classic movies, especially Alfred Hitchcock films, and continues to study mathematics and physics.
Wakeman shares, “The Team’s Last Shot is about a military family who encourages their son to follow his passion of playing basketball—through moving to different places and new schools, after experiencing highs such as watching state qualifying basketball teams and NCAA championship players and coaches early in life, and taking those lessons to where he finally graduates high school and the different adventures that brings. With the challenges of high school come the other adventures of relationships, choosing colleges, life choices, and friendships that were shared with other military families and nonmilitary families.
The story concentrates on one’s faith, friendships, family, love, and how faith centers the good and bad challenges in life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeremy Wakeman’s new book is an uplifting read that speaks to the power of determination, the support of loved ones, and the steady foundation of faith in navigating life’s victories and struggles.
Consumers can purchase “The Team’s Last Shot” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Team’s Last Shot”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
