Annie Petree’s Newly Released "Lucky the Lawn Mower" is a Delightful Children’s Story That Brings Farmyard Adventures to Life with Charm and Imagination
“Lucky the Lawn Mower” from Christian Faith Publishing author Annie Petree is an engaging and heartwarming tale that follows Lucky, a hardworking lawn mower, as he navigates farm life, overcomes challenges, and makes new friends, teaching lessons about perseverance, friendship, and joy along the way.
Omaha, NE, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Lucky the Lawn Mower”: a whimsical and engaging children’s story that combines adventure, humor, and life lessons, perfect for young readers and families. “Lucky the Lawn Mower” is the creation of published author, Annie Petree, a former nurse who traded scrubs for storybooks when she became a stay-at-home mom. Inspired by her children’s curiosity and imagination, she found her passion in writing and illustrating children’s books that spark joy and wonder. Annie believes in the magic of storytelling and hopes to create adventures that resonate with young readers and their families, nurturing a love for reading from an early age.
Annie Petree shares, “What is life like for a lawn mower on a farm? It's a lot more exciting than you might think! Putt around the farm with Lucky as he faces challenges and makes friends along the way. While other farm vehicles spend their days in the fields, Lucky has a special job: keeping the farmhouse lawn perfectly manicured. But the farm is a busy place, and Lucky's days are filled with more than just cutting grass.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annie Petree’s new book offers a fun and imaginative reading experience that inspires curiosity, creativity, and the joys of farm life for children and families alike.
Consumers can purchase “Lucky the Lawn Mower” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lucky the Lawn Mower”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
