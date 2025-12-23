Annie Petree’s Newly Released "Lucky the Lawn Mower" is a Delightful Children’s Story That Brings Farmyard Adventures to Life with Charm and Imagination

“Lucky the Lawn Mower” from Christian Faith Publishing author Annie Petree is an engaging and heartwarming tale that follows Lucky, a hardworking lawn mower, as he navigates farm life, overcomes challenges, and makes new friends, teaching lessons about perseverance, friendship, and joy along the way.