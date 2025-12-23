Dr. Jerry Stettheimer’s Newly Released "Conception and the Gifts" is a Compelling Look at God’s Design and Spiritual Gifts Instilled from the Very Beginning of Life
“Conception and the Gifts” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Jerry Stettheimer is an insightful work that draws on decades of counseling, ministry, and biblical study to reveal the connection between spiritual gifts and God’s presence in the womb.
Rockwall, TX, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Conception and the Gifts”: a thought-provoking examination of God’s hand in shaping lives and spiritual gifts even before birth. “Conception and the Gifts” is the creation of published author, Dr. Jerry Stettheimer, a dedicated husband of over sixty years, a minister, and family counselor with nearly five decades of experience. He holds degrees in Bible, biblical languages, counseling, and family therapy, including a Doctor of Ministry. His career includes serving as a church counselor, supervising the Aftercare Unit at a state mental hospital, and maintaining a private counseling practice for forty years. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he also served forty-five years as a reserve officer with the Dallas Police Department. He and Mary have two children and four grandchildren.
Dr. Stettheimer shares, “Dr. Stettheimer has been studying the Motivational Gifts for forty years. Over the course of his professional career, he has written many booklets for clients and held seminars on the Gifts. Over the past seven years, the Lord began drawing his attention and interest to a connection to the Gifts during the time of growth in the womb.
Dr. Stettheimer has his clients’ complete intake forms, which include information about their background and their family relationships. About twenty years ago, he began to also include a Motivational Gift test as a part of the intake forms. This test gave him invaluable information as he began to work with individuals or multiple family members. Seeing how the Lord has worked in his own life and in his work with individuals and families, this has made what the Lord has taught him about the Gifts a joy to share.
As technology has continued to advance and more research has been done using sonograms, many more things that take place in the womb have come to light. Merging what he learned about the Gifts with the reality of what the Lord instills at conception has been a delight to study.
In Genesis, we learn about Jacob and Esau during their prenatal period, highlighting the Lord’s presence and work from the very beginning. Additionally, we learn about God’s work of forming us in the womb from King David in Psalms.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Jerry Stettheimer’s new book is a thoughtful and faith-affirming resource for those seeking to deepen their understanding of God’s design and the spiritual gifts He instills in His children.
Consumers can purchase “Conception and the Gifts” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Conception and the Gifts”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
