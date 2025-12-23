John Jackson and Cheryl Threatt’s Newly Released "All Roads Lead to Cashmere" is a Compelling Reflection on Faith, Patriotism, and Divine Purpose
“All Roads Lead to Cashmere: The Message” from Christian Faith Publishing authors John Jackson and Cheryl Threatt is an inspiring account that intertwines personal faith, national history, and divine destiny, revealing how God’s hand guides people to fulfill a greater purpose.
Tenino, WA, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “All Roads Lead to Cashmere: The Message”: a powerful and thought-provoking work that explores the intersection of faith, national identity, and divine calling. “All Roads Lead to Cashmere: The Message” is the creation of published authors, John Jackson and Cheryl Threatt.
John Jackson Jr. is the owner of a steel company in Washington State.
Jackson and Threatt shares, “One man’s journey through the fabric of a nation in crisis. This book describes the events that led to the birth of the Spirit of America Foundation, a 501(c)(3). It carries a message to the people of this nation, built from World Trade Center steel and stone from the Pentagon, so that all future generations never forget the sacrifices made that day and the freedoms we lost. It also tells the story of how God puts people in the right place at the right time. All I can say about this journey is now there is a destination where you become the message.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Jackson and Cheryl Threatt’s new book is a moving tribute to faith, resilience, and purpose. It invites readers to reflect on America’s shared history and the enduring truth that God works through ordinary people to accomplish extraordinary things.
Consumers can purchase “All Roads Lead to Cashmere: The Message” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All Roads Lead to Cashmere: The Message”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
