Charles Z. Barwon, BTh, MTh, ThM, MA’s Newly Released “Jesus Christ: Fully God, Fully Man” is a Clear and Compelling Theological Exploration of Christ’s Dual Nature
“Jesus Christ: Fully God, Fully Man: The Chalcedonian Response” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Z. Barwon, BTh, MTh, ThM, MA offers an accessible yet scholarly examination of Christology grounded in historic Christian doctrine.
Midlothian, VA, December 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus Christ: Fully God, Fully Man: The Chalcedonian Response”: a thoughtful theological study that examines the doctrine of Christ’s dual nature through the lens of the Council of Chalcedon. “Jesus Christ: Fully God, Fully Man: The Chalcedonian Response” is the creation of published author, Charles Z. Barwon, BTh, MTh, ThM, MA, the president of Jarwludo International Training Institute and an astute theologian and thinker. He graduated from Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary (BTh), Cuttington University (MTh), Dallas Theological Seminary (ThM), and Liberty University (MA). He has been a pastor and church leader for over thirty years in the United States and Liberia, West Africa. He has lectured over the years at several seminaries and bible colleges, including being the former department chair of theology at the African Methodist Episcopal University and a lecturer at the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary in Liberia, West Africa.
Barwon shares, “This book explains Jesus’s two natures in a way relevant to the modern reader. It clearly describes the struggle to understand Jesus’s two natures and points out inadequacies in the views of some church fathers who misinterpreted the meaning of Jesus’s two natures. This book uses the affirmation of the Council of Chalcedon, AD 451, to explain Jesus’s two natures and establish that Jesus is fully God and man. This book takes on a historical and theological stance. Still, it can be appreciated by both theologians and nontheologians because it articulates with clarity and simplicity the significance of Jesus’s two natures for the Christian faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Z. Barwon, BTh, MTh, ThM, MA’s new book provides a meaningful resource for pastors, students, and believers seeking a clearer grasp of orthodox Christology and its significance for the Christian life.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus Christ: Fully God, Fully Man: The Chalcedonian Response” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus Christ: Fully God, Fully Man: The Chalcedonian Response”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
