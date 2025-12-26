Charles Z. Barwon, BTh, MTh, ThM, MA’s Newly Released “Jesus Christ: Fully God, Fully Man” is a Clear and Compelling Theological Exploration of Christ’s Dual Nature

“Jesus Christ: Fully God, Fully Man: The Chalcedonian Response” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Z. Barwon, BTh, MTh, ThM, MA offers an accessible yet scholarly examination of Christology grounded in historic Christian doctrine.