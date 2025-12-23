Theresa Bean Turner’s Newly Released "A New Life in Love" is an Inspiring Christian Fiction Novel About Faith, Redemption, and the Transformative Power of Love
“A New Life in Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Theresa Bean Turner is a heartfelt sequel of her beloved series; Lamarra: The Woman at the Well. It explores the journey of Lamarra as she navigates new relationships and deepens her faith after encountering Christ.
Evergreen Park, IL, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A New Life in Love”: an uplifting Christian fiction novel that follows Lamarra’s journey of love, faith, and spiritual growth. “A New Life in Love” is the creation of published author, Theresa Bean Turner, the pastor of Living the Resurrected Life Ministries on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois. Her passion is to teach the Word of God and to share the good news of Jesus Christ. Her greatest joy is experiencing people giving their lives to the Lord. Her motto is “A person needs to know what they believe because it has to save them in the end.” She loves to travel, ride her bike, and cook some of her favorite dishes for the “masses.” She continues to serve others and minister the love and grace of God.
Theresa Bean Turner shares, “New Life in Love is the sequel to the series Lamarra: The Woman at the Well. Experience Lamarra’s life in her new relationships after she encountered the Christ. Step into the book and enjoy the journey!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Bean Turner’s new book offers readers a relatable and inspiring story about embracing faith, finding true love, and living a life transformed by God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase "A New Life in Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A New Life in Love", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
