Frank Pereda’s Newly Released "Betrayed and Abandoned" is a Faith-Driven Memoir of Spiritual Resilience, Healing, and Personal Restoration
“Betrayed and Abandoned” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frank Pereda is a moving memoir that chronicles his journey through heartbreak, spiritual battles, and physical trials, offering encouragement to readers facing their own struggles while demonstrating the power of God’s healing and guidance.
Chino, CA, December 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Betrayed and Abandoned”: a heartfelt account of one man’s struggle, endurance, and ultimate restoration through God’s guidance. “Betrayed and Abandoned” is the creation of published author, Frank Pereda, who was born in Pomona, California, and grew up in a loving Christian family that instilled in him a strong faith and reliance on the Bible. Raised in a humble home, his father later felt called to become a pastor, which influenced Frank’s early spiritual development. At age fourteen, Frank gave his life to the Lord at a youth camp, where he felt called to serve as a pianist and worship leader in his father’s church—a calling that shaped his ministry and musical journey.
In 1981, Frank married and built a family, but after forty-one years of marriage, his wife filed for divorce in 2022, causing significant emotional and spiritual challenges. Seeking healing and restoration, Frank currently resides in the Philippines, using his time to recover and strengthen his relationship with God. Through his experiences, he has written Betrayed and Abandoned, a faith-driven memoir intended to offer encouragement and hope to others navigating trials, heartbreak, and the restorative power of God.
Pereda shares, “Hello to the reader of this book titled Betrayed and Abandoned. I will not take any credit for the title of this book. One day, the Lord and of my heart asked if I was going to come through this strange trial. He asked me to get on my knees and start praying day and night. Then I felt he was telling me that he wanted me to go through a fast every day for the rest of my life. Later on, I found out why he wanted me to pray and fast. He reminded me of a story in the Bible when the disciples came to him and said, “Why couldn’t we set this man free from that demonic strong hold in his life?” and Jesus responded that some of the spirits can only be dealt with through fasting and praying.
I was reminded that I was not dealing with things in the flesh, but I was dealing with evil principalities and darkness in the spiritual realm. This was a major spiritual battle that I was in, so I took on a life of praying morning, midday, and sometimes all night. My fasting included eliminating dinner and sometimes breakfast, only having one midday meal. I know why I was asked to do this because food had become a stronghold in my life since Christians are not supposed to be drinking, smoking drugs, and chasing women, so we take on eating excessive foods, we become foodies, and we become food alcoholics.
I did not realize I was drowning my sadness, depression, oppression, all circumstances of not being happy with food. Due to the sad relationship with my wife. During that time, gained a lot of weight, which made me sick and had four heart attacks. One of those being a triple bypass. Open-heart surgery is not fun, so God wanted to help me deal with that stronghold in my life, and he did. He raised me from my deathbed several times. He healed me from overeating and obesity during all those hours in prayer and fasting. God impressed in my heart to write this book. Yeah, I cannot believe it either. Isn’t that funny?
God is asking a heavy equipment operator and worship leader to write a book. I know I don’t even believe it myself. Isn’t that crazy? He uses the craziest people and things to confound the wise then one day in prayer. I asked the Lord, “Well, I guess I will step out on faith and believe that you were speaking to me,” and I asked him, “So what is the title of the book going to be? I need to know the title clearly put in my mind and heart.” The title is going to be Betrayed and Abandoned.
I said, “Okay, I will go with that.” Funny, funny, funny that God would use me and something I have never imagined or even thought of. I still laugh to this day and chuckle at the thought. That’s how God came up with the title. To God be all glory!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank Pereda’s new book is a testament to enduring faith, perseverance, and the transformative power of God’s guidance in times of hardship.
Consumers can purchase “Betrayed and Abandoned” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Betrayed and Abandoned”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
In 1981, Frank married and built a family, but after forty-one years of marriage, his wife filed for divorce in 2022, causing significant emotional and spiritual challenges. Seeking healing and restoration, Frank currently resides in the Philippines, using his time to recover and strengthen his relationship with God. Through his experiences, he has written Betrayed and Abandoned, a faith-driven memoir intended to offer encouragement and hope to others navigating trials, heartbreak, and the restorative power of God.
Pereda shares, “Hello to the reader of this book titled Betrayed and Abandoned. I will not take any credit for the title of this book. One day, the Lord and of my heart asked if I was going to come through this strange trial. He asked me to get on my knees and start praying day and night. Then I felt he was telling me that he wanted me to go through a fast every day for the rest of my life. Later on, I found out why he wanted me to pray and fast. He reminded me of a story in the Bible when the disciples came to him and said, “Why couldn’t we set this man free from that demonic strong hold in his life?” and Jesus responded that some of the spirits can only be dealt with through fasting and praying.
I was reminded that I was not dealing with things in the flesh, but I was dealing with evil principalities and darkness in the spiritual realm. This was a major spiritual battle that I was in, so I took on a life of praying morning, midday, and sometimes all night. My fasting included eliminating dinner and sometimes breakfast, only having one midday meal. I know why I was asked to do this because food had become a stronghold in my life since Christians are not supposed to be drinking, smoking drugs, and chasing women, so we take on eating excessive foods, we become foodies, and we become food alcoholics.
I did not realize I was drowning my sadness, depression, oppression, all circumstances of not being happy with food. Due to the sad relationship with my wife. During that time, gained a lot of weight, which made me sick and had four heart attacks. One of those being a triple bypass. Open-heart surgery is not fun, so God wanted to help me deal with that stronghold in my life, and he did. He raised me from my deathbed several times. He healed me from overeating and obesity during all those hours in prayer and fasting. God impressed in my heart to write this book. Yeah, I cannot believe it either. Isn’t that funny?
God is asking a heavy equipment operator and worship leader to write a book. I know I don’t even believe it myself. Isn’t that crazy? He uses the craziest people and things to confound the wise then one day in prayer. I asked the Lord, “Well, I guess I will step out on faith and believe that you were speaking to me,” and I asked him, “So what is the title of the book going to be? I need to know the title clearly put in my mind and heart.” The title is going to be Betrayed and Abandoned.
I said, “Okay, I will go with that.” Funny, funny, funny that God would use me and something I have never imagined or even thought of. I still laugh to this day and chuckle at the thought. That’s how God came up with the title. To God be all glory!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank Pereda’s new book is a testament to enduring faith, perseverance, and the transformative power of God’s guidance in times of hardship.
Consumers can purchase “Betrayed and Abandoned” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Betrayed and Abandoned”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories