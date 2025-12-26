Ray O. Kelly’s Newly Released "Back to Peace: A Miracle Journal" is a Reflective Tool Designed to Help Readers Rediscover God’s Presence Through Gratitude and Memory
“Back to Peace: A Miracle Journal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ray O. Kelly is a spiritually enriching journal that encourages readers to recall and record God’s miraculous works in their lives. With faith-based prompts and Scripture inspiration, this unique tool is crafted to restore peace during times of doubt or discouragement.
Ocoee, FL, December 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Back to Peace: A Miracle Journal”: an uplifting and interactive devotional journal designed to guide readers back to peace through gratitude and remembrance of God's miracles. “Back to Peace: A Miracle Journal” is the creation of published author, Ray O. Kelly, a native of Orlando, Florida, who is a devoted Christian who accepted Christ at age nine and grew in faith through the mentorship of seasoned spiritual leaders. Licensed and trained in ministry in both Colorado and Florida, Ray is passionate about God’s Word, character, and guidance. He teaches that recognizing and obeying God’s voice is essential for navigating life and making wise decisions. Ray views life’s challenges as a refining process meant to strengthen and prepare believers for God's greater purpose. He encourages others to trust God’s plan, even in pain, and to hold on to faith through gratitude and reflection. His journal and upcoming apps aim to help believers find hope and peace by remembering God's past faithfulness.
Ray O. Kelly shares, “How many times has God delivered us from the impossible? It is human nature that no matter how many times God has proven Himself to us, we somehow eventually lose sight of the miraculous help He has provided to us so many times in our moments of need in the past. If He did it in the toughest of situations in the past, surely He can do it again!
Forget no more. Designed by Ray O. Kelly, this journal provides you with an easy way to document the many miracles of God so that you may quickly remind yourself of His wonderful works during moments when you forget. For you see, when we remember His works, we take on an attitude of gratitude. When we take on the attitude of gratitude, we can find our way…
Back to Peace!
Do you know someone who needs peace in their life? Love them enough to get a copy for them today!
If you know someone who could benefit from this journal, be sure to visit www.backtopeace.com and order a copy for them.
www.backtopeace.com”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ray O. Kelly’s new book offers a meaningful and faith-filled guide for anyone longing to recenter spiritually and move forward in peace through reflection, testimony, and trust in God’s enduring goodness.
Consumers can purchase “Back to Peace: A Miracle Journal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Barnes and Noble, or BooksAMillion.com.
For additional information or inquiries about “Back to Peace: A Miracle Journal”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
