Ray O. Kelly’s Newly Released "Back to Peace: A Miracle Journal" is a Reflective Tool Designed to Help Readers Rediscover God’s Presence Through Gratitude and Memory

“Back to Peace: A Miracle Journal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ray O. Kelly is a spiritually enriching journal that encourages readers to recall and record God’s miraculous works in their lives. With faith-based prompts and Scripture inspiration, this unique tool is crafted to restore peace during times of doubt or discouragement.