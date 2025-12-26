Apostle Veronica Skipper’s Newly Released "The Dark Side" is a Powerful Testament of Faith and Spiritual Warfare
“The Dark Side” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Veronica Skipper is an insightful and faith-driven exploration of spiritual battles, personal experiences with divine intervention, and the power of prayer. The book delves into themes of deliverance, the challenges of battling evil forces, and the victorious nature of God’s guidance throughout Skipper’s life and ministry.
Rincon, GA, December 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Dark Side”, a potent reminder of the power of faith and prayer, is the creation of published author, Apostle Veronica Skipper.
Skipper shares, “Apostle Veronica Skipper is a first-time author. Years before writing this book, she ministered in Africa, Belize, Europe, and many places within the United States. Veronica believes in the five-fold ministry, which consists of apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors, and teachers. She operates in the prophecy as the spirit gives utterance. She believes in the laying of hands and the casting out of demons. She believes God to be a divine healer and speaking in unknown tongues. Apostle Skipper is the founder and chief apostle of Resurrected Faith Ministries located in Rincon, Georgia.
Apostle Skipper was born in Moultrie, Georgia, and raised in Jesup, Georgia. She attended church at Bethlehem Temple Pentecostal Assembly of the World. Apostle Skipper dedicated her life to be a soul winner for Christ. She attended Webster College in Central Florida, studied mythology, and majored in accounting and data processing.
She has been married to George Anthony Skipper from Baxley, Georgia, for twenty-four years. They have five children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She is proud of them all and loves them all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Veronica Skipper’s new book is an empowering testimony of faith, capturing miraculous events, spiritual lessons, and the unrelenting power of God’s protection in times of deep spiritual conflict.
Consumers can purchase “The Dark Side” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Dark Side”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
