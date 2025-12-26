Gary M’s New Book "Pardon My Childhood Please!" is a Captivating Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Childhood Adventures Growing Up in Rural Vermont
New York, NY, December 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gary M has completed his most recent book, “Pardon My Childhood Please!”: a riveting series that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects on his childhood in rural Vermont, and the memories and moments shared with his best friend.
“I am a seventy-eight-year-old man recalling my unusual childhood in rural Vermont,” shares Gary. “The idea of a book first came to me after attending a good friend’s fiftieth high school reunion. Memories came flooding back as I spent the weekend reminiscing with my childhood best friend Richard, my brother from a different mother.”
“The book is not just a narrative but a cathartic and humble journey. It reflects the truth, with little to no embellishment and will support the stories we told to our kids. It is a raw and honest account. My hope is that my readers will laugh as much as Richard and I did.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gary M’s book will transport readers back to a bygone era as they follow the author’s childhood adventures, reveling in the mischief and life lessons learned along the way. Deeply personal and lighthearted, “Pardon My Childhood Please!” weaves a riveting tapestry of a life well lived and a satisfying childhood experience.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Pardon My Childhood Please!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
