Author Bright Igbokwe’s New Book, “Deplorable Conditions Of Women In Marriage,” Explores the Challenges and Societal Pressures Faced by Women Within Marriage
Recent release “Deplorable Conditions Of Women In Marriage” from Newman Springs Publishing author Atomic Writer Bright Igbokwe Nwokeni CBN Central Bank of Nigeria Enugu Branch is a compelling read that explores the struggles that women face within the institution of marriage, specifically within Nigerian culture, and how women are often left the victim despite their vital contributions.
Durham, NC, December 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Atomic Writer Bright Igbokwe Nwokeni CBN Central Bank of Nigeria Enugu Branch has completed his new book, “Deplorable Conditions Of Women In Marriage”: a thought-provoking look at the challenges that women face within marriage despite the incredible contributions they make to their families, offering ways in which women can better prepare themselves for life before settling into marriage to help avoid becoming victims.
“This book focuses on the importance of marriage to individuals and society at large,” writes Igbokwe. “While the responsibilities and benefits derived from marriage are significant, the problems and agonies associated with marriage often affect women more than men, leading to the ‘deplorable conditions of women in marriage.’ It is clear and evident that women build their families with total self-support and love for their children as well as their husbands. She goes hungry and deprives herself of certain things to provide for and satisfy her conscience as a wife, mother, and person. In some cases, she becomes a victim of marriage through no fault of her own, simply because she is unable to shoulder the responsibilities of raising her children alone in the event of a divorce. Therefore, she endures for the sake of her children, often to the detriment of her own well-being.
“This book not only highlights the odds women face in marriage but also discusses the importance of marriage to society as a mandate from heaven for humanity. Marriage becomes a vital cultural phenomenon in the world, as societies become stronger, more united, and cooperative from family to family. Yet women remain victims despite their contributions as the first teachers of their children.
“Since women are often the victims in marriage, the book explores marriage cultures in Nigeria, particularly among the Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa people, illustrating how both families come together to support the couple and reduce certain challenges that might arise as they live their married life. To avoid or curtail violence in marriage against women, this book stresses the importance of women growing older, educating themselves academically or through their parents, acquiring wisdom, and understanding the responsibilities of family life before settling into marriage. It is crucial for a woman to know the size of her family to take care of them while also maintaining her individuality. Despite the positive aspects of marriage, women are often the victims of troubled marital conditions.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Atomic Writer Bright Igbokwe Nwokeni CBN Central Bank of Nigeria Enugu Branch’s engaging series will help readers gain a better understanding of marriage’s impact on women, despite its vital importance in society, and how these challenges can be better mitigated for future generations.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Deplorable Conditions Of Women In Marriage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
