Author Zuddy Ogogo MSRS (RT) R ARRT’s New Book, “Inner Solar System,” is a Riveting Journey Through the Solar System, Offering an In-Depth Look at Each Planetary Body

Recent release “Inner Solar System” from Newman Springs Publishing author Zuddy Ogogo MSRS (RT) R ARRT is a fascinating tale that takes young readers through the solar system, exploring the many different planets and other bodies so that they can learn all about the objects that make up the galaxy.