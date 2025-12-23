Author Zuddy Ogogo MSRS (RT) R ARRT’s New Book, “Inner Solar System,” is a Riveting Journey Through the Solar System, Offering an In-Depth Look at Each Planetary Body
Recent release “Inner Solar System” from Newman Springs Publishing author Zuddy Ogogo MSRS (RT) R ARRT is a fascinating tale that takes young readers through the solar system, exploring the many different planets and other bodies so that they can learn all about the objects that make up the galaxy.
Sharon Hill, PA, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zuddy Ogogo MSRS (RT) R ARRT has completed their new book “Inner Solar System”: a captivating overview of the solar system that takes young readers along on an educational journey through the galaxy to explore its different planets, moons, and asteroids.
“This book is for younger readers. It is about the solar system,” writes Ogogo. “Some children may figure out or find some words familiar about the solar system, and this book is intended to arouse their curiosity about our solar system and the universe.
“To parents, educators, and guardians: You know development of children is individualistic in ways of speech, thinking, curiosity, and critical thinking that might lead to greater thinking about our larger universe.
“There are some words here that children can use in a play form to enhance their understanding of the word. With help of their teachers, parents, and/or guardians, children can enjoy participating in activities that rhyme with the word listed in the book.
“As you read the words, children can role-play or participate individually at home or in school. For example, orbit and axis. A child can participate safely by mimicking a pathway on a circular manner around an object. Axis or rotation by slowly turning self in a direction mimicking a rotation.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Zuddy Ogogo MSRS (RT) R ARRT’s engaging tale will help spark an interest in space within young readers, serving as an introductory tool to begin learning about the galaxy and universe at large. With vibrant artwork to help bring Ogogo’s story to life, “Inner Solar System” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Inner Solar System” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
