Author Sandra Skouson’s New Book, "Poetry for the Ages," is a Collection of Poems Written Throughout Various Periods in the Author’s Life
Recent release “Poetry for the Ages” from Covenant Books author Sandra Skouson is an anthology of poems that cover a variety of genres and provide insights into the author’s thoughts and beliefs.
New York, NY, December 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sandra Skouson, who grew up in the shadow of the beautiful Teton mountains in Idaho, has completed her new book, “Poetry for the Ages”: a collection of poems that memorialize the author’s life experiences.
Author Sandra Skouson has always loved learning. In addition to the many things she has learned on her own, she attended Ricks College and graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in broadcasting. Since that time, she has used her talents and skills in a variety of ways, including writing scripts for educational television, multimedia presentations, and slideshows. She also taught poetry classes at the College of Eastern Utah Blanding Campus (now a satellite campus for Utah State University).
In 2004, Sandra won the first prize in the Utah Arts Council poetry contest for manuscript Woman Without a Net. Sandra’s works have also been published in Utah Centennial Anthology, Great and Peculiar Beauty, Ellipsis, Blue Mountain Shadows, and Petroglyphs.
Sandra has a deep love for her Father in heaven and His Son, Jesus Christ. Because of this, she chose to serve as a full-time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent two years in Germany. She was there when the Berlin Wall went up and rejoiced when it was taken down decades later.
Sandra married an Air Force pilot who took her all over the United States and to Japan. She has thrived in all of these places and has maintained lifelong friendships with many of those friends for decades. Sandra loves to stay busy and is always learning something new. She has studied various languages and enjoys practicing and sharing her musical talents in flute and piano.
Sandra considers her highest honor and achievement to be as the mother of nine children with whom she has shared her love of nature, music, poetry, academics, and the value of hard work. Sandra has thirty-nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren (and counting).
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sandra Skouson’s new book invites readers to find the joy in her poetry.
Readers can purchase “Poetry for the Ages” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
