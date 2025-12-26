Author Paul Alarcon’s New Book, "Little One and the Light," Centers Around a Young Child Who Navigates Life’s Trials with the Help of a Special Guiding Light
Recent release “Little One and the Light” from Covenant Books author Paul Alarcon is a charming story that follows a young child known as Little One, who faces a series of scary moments in life. But with the help of a guiding presence known as the Light, Little One is able to overcome every challenge with faith, courage, and resilience.
Scranton, PA, December 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paul Alarcon, who holds a background in psychology, has completed his new book, “Little One and the Light”: a captivating tale of a young child who finds the strength to face each of life’s trials with the help of a special presence known as the Light.
“In a world where challenges can sometimes seem overwhelming, one small child named Little One discovers that even in the darkest moments, there is a guiding light,” shares Alarcon.
“When Little One faces a series of troubling events, they find comfort in an extraordinary presence known as the Light. This magical guide appears in various forms, offering reassurance and helping Little One uncover their own inner strength. With the Light's gentle guidance, Little One learns that their own courage and resilience shine brightest when needed most, and that even the toughest challenges hold a silver lining.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Paul Alarcon’s new book beautifully illustrates how every individual possesses inner strengths, and that help can come from within, whether through a source of inspiration or one’s own courage. Inspired by the author’s desire to help children everywhere face their emotional challenges, “Little One and the Light” will resonate with young readers, encouraging them to discover the light within and find comfort in the power of inner strength.
Readers can purchase “Little One and the Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
