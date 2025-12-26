Author Paul Alarcon’s New Book, "Little One and the Light," Centers Around a Young Child Who Navigates Life’s Trials with the Help of a Special Guiding Light

Recent release “Little One and the Light” from Covenant Books author Paul Alarcon is a charming story that follows a young child known as Little One, who faces a series of scary moments in life. But with the help of a guiding presence known as the Light, Little One is able to overcome every challenge with faith, courage, and resilience.